City transfers Gallman Ave. property to Housing Authority

Calhoun City Council members approved unanimously this week to transfer a parcel of property for future affordable housing.
At the request of the Calhoun Housing Authority and New Foundations Development Inc., the council voted 4-0 in favor of the conveyance of just over a half acre of city residential property that has been vacant for around 50 years.
"Recently reviewing some information from looking through a tax map, the City of Calhoun noticed a piece of property we'd had since the 70s we didn't know that we owned," Mayor Jimmy Palmer said.
The .55-acre property (map and parcel C03-036) at the corner of Gallman Avenue and Crest Drive will be used as part of the Housing Authority's ongoing efforts to develop affordable housing.
According to the city, the parcel has the potential to fit two to three homes with funding the Housing Authority already has available.
"The Housing Authority and New Foundations do a tremendous job across the gamut when it comes to improve our current stock of housing and looking at ways of how we can increase that stock," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
The council also voted to lower a pair of fees, updating the 2022 General Government Rate Resolution to lower the cat spay/neuter certificate fee by $10, and the return check fee to the new legal limit of $30 -- a reduction of $5.
FY2022 Second Quarter financials
Also during Monday night's council meeting, Worley presented the city's Fiscal Year 2022 Second Quarter financial statement -- covering the period of July through Dec. 31.
City government is at around $10.2 million (65%) in collections for the fiscal year, while expenditures are currently at $7.8 million (52%) -- a net positive operating amount of around $2.4 million.
"We're very pleased with where we're at," he said. "Six months in, if you take a look at our revenues, we're very pleased to see us either at or above budget in almost all revenue line items."
The city is at 82% of property tax revenue collected through the end of December, totaling $2,434,398. Worley noted that the majority of those revenues are usually received in the months of November and December.
Sales tax collections are also helping city financials in recent months.
"A particular bright spot, as we all know, is our Local Option Sales Tax," Worley said. "Things are going very well with sales tax collections. We're currently running about 17% of where we were at this time last year."
Also performing well has been the Hotel/Motel tax, currently at $531,961. That is compared to $322,000 the same time in 2021.
One larger items over budget was a set of recent election expenses, a service the city contracts out to Gordon County -- coming in at 116% of the budgeted amount.
"We had some increased cost, but it's mainly due to the new voting system that's required by the state," Worley said, adding that the city will adjust that budget expense going forward.
Also noted was the expense of recent public emergency radio upgrade -- a $200,000 expense, as well as the recent purchase of a property adjacent to the city fire department for administrative offices.
Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery also provided an update, reporting city water and sewer collections at 57%, electric at 55%, telecommunications at 53% and internal utility at 50% compared to the budget.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is Monday, March 14, at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public and usually begin at 7 p.m.