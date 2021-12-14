A host of alcohol licenses were renewed for the upcoming year at Monday's Calhoun City Council meeting.
Council members voted unanimously to renew a beer and wine pouring license for Wall Street Catering - a vote that Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo abstained from. Also approved was a beer and liquor pouring license for Estela's Taqueria; beer, win and liquor pouring licenses for Dukes, Ruby Tuesday, Taco House and Trackside Pizza & Pub; a theater beer and wine pouring license for the Calhoun Gordon Arts Council; and beer package license for Ginger's Grocery and Lucky 7 Lotto; beer and wine package license for IGA Food Outlet, Gas Express Circle K No. 188 and Kroger; and a beer, win and liquor package license for Calhoun Liquor.
In a related vote, the council approved unanimously by the council was a manager change request at Kroger, 136 W. Belmont Drive, for alcohol licensing purposes.
Also approved by the council was a request from the Calhoun Police Department to surplus on GovDeals a 2000 15.5 foot Boston whaler boat.
The city also approved amendments to the Fiscal Year 2021 fourth quarter (through June 30, 2021) budget ahead of the finalization of a routine audit.
"That's basically just to true up any line items that have discrepancies at the end of the year," City Administrator Paul Worley explained. "We budget as closely as we can, but there are always some anomalies that happen within the course of the year."
Council members approved a resolution authorizing the execution, delivery and performance of the fourth amendment of the telecommunications project contract with the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia, as well as a resolution approving amendment number three to the intergovernmental participant contract among all members respecting participation in the Electric Cities of Georgia Inc.
Both of those votes are in relation to the sale of the Georgia Public Web community broadcast partnership, and will result in funds being sent to the City of Calhoun as a share of that past partnership.
Also approved were weighted adjustments to a joint purchasing contract with Electric Cities of Georgia, following a request by the Utilities Department to withdraw.
Finally, the Electric Department requested an inflation adjustment for items used in new construction and supplied by the city following large rises in materials prices. That measure was approved unanimously.
"It needs to be done as quickly as possible, because we're already behind the eight ball," Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery told the council.
The city also took time to remind those in attendance that eight of its utility crew members deployed Sunday to Bowling Green, Kentucky to aid in tornado relief efforts there.
"We sent a tree expert, lineman, and truck operators," Vickery said. "They left Sunday morning at 6:30 a.m. and they've already been working up there."
Vickery asked citizens to keep the crew in their prayers as they continue to serve.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.