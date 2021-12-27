Sido and his handler Corporal Gray pose with Calhoun Mayor Jimmy Plamer (from left), Councilman Al Edwards, Councilman Ray Denmon, City Administrator Paul Worley, and Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle ahead of the dog's Friday retirement.
Prior to the final Calhoun City Council meeting of 2021, city officials had the chance to wish a member of the police department a happy retirement.
Sido, an eight-and-a-half-year-old malinois mix has been a K-9 member of the Calhoun Police Department for seven years, and will retire as the family pet of his current handler of three years, Corporal Gray.
The dog was previously with Corporal Thompson, and is retiring due to his age. Gray said he will get lots of rest and eat plenty of steak after he hangs up his work collar for good on Dec. 31.
In what was a light agenda to close out the year the council unanimously approved an ordinance amendment regarding the Department of Community Affairs' new Georgia State minimum standard building codes which will become mandatory on Jan. 1.
The amendment includes changes to the International Building Code, International Energy Conservation Code, International Plumbing Code, and International Fuel Gas Code.
Also unanimously approved was the discharging of a 2009 through 2018 tax liability of $22,895, in accordance with the final order and decree adopting the report of Special Master by judgment of the Gordon County Superior Court.
"This is the consequence of a coordination between the county and city," City Attorney George Govignon said. "The county sold a property in a tax sale."
The action would help prevent the loss of the city's lien on the property in question, according to Govignon.
Finally, a beer and wine package license was approved unanimously by the council for Racetrac, 665 Highway 53.
Councilmembers George Crowley and Jackie Palazzolo were not present at Monday night's meeting.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is set for Monday, Jan. 10, at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.