A property tax increase for City of Calhoun residents may be on its way.
Late last week, the city announced its intention to possibly increase property tax millage rates levied this year by 28.53% over last year's rollback rate.
A property tax increase for City of Calhoun residents may be on its way.
Late last week, the city announced its intention to possibly increase property tax millage rates levied this year by 28.53% over last year's rollback rate.
Last Sept. 27, the council set the 2021 millage rates, with the city government’s rate remaining at 2.70, and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education rate rolling back to 17.557.
The tentative increase could result in a millage rate of 3.20 mills (up 0.50) for the city government, but will be no more than 2.562 if the increase fails to be approved by the council next month. The proposed increase would increase the tax on a $200,000 home by around $40 each year.
The city school board will begin discussion of its millage rate portion later this month.
Millage determines property tax by determining how much tax an individual will pay per $1,000 of property value. Property taxes are found by multiplying taxable property value by the millage rate and then dividing that by 1,000.
According to state law, when the total digest of taxable property is prepared, a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year's digest that last year's millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The Fiscal Year 2023 budget recently adopted requires a higher rate, according to the city.
The city government's operating budget this fiscal year is around $19 million and the utilities budget is around $69.5 million. The total of the budget for the city school system is around $37 million.
“I think we really need to focus on having a sustainable millage rate that can support a city our size,” City Administrator Paul Worley said during budget talks in June, later explaining that the average millage rate for Georgia cities of comparable size around the state is closer to 9.0, leaving the proposed rate well below that level.
The city has added two new patrol officer positions to the police department, as well as one new school resource officer at the Early Learning Academy campus. Two firefighter positions have also been added, as well as a street department position. Inflation and rising building costs have also been a factor recently, according to the city.
“This is a need for our city operations to keep up with some of the call volumes we’re seeing in public safety, and some of the work orders were seeing that are affecting all of our departments,” Worley said in June.
City of Calhoun citizens will have a chance to speak on the possible increase in public hearings -- one on Monday Aug. 22, at 11:30 a.m., a second on Monday Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m., and a third on Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m. All three hearings will be held in the community room of the Depot, 109 S. King St.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.