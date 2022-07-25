Calhoun's City Council Monday night, passed a new ordinance related to the use of golf carts in town.
Passing by a 3-0 vote -- with Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo absent -- the issue drew no input from citizens during the public hearing period.
According to the ordinance, the intent is "to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the residents” by “regulating the operation of personal transportation vehicles, or PTV, more commonly known as ‘golf carts.’”
The City says the ordinance is meant to restrict golf cart use to “certain low volume, low speed residential municipal streets," and anyone eligible to legally operate a golf cart could be issued an operational permit through the city.
An annexation and zoning request from county to R-2 residential for an apartment complex on 6.27 acres on Morrow Road by Brannon Fain was tabled at the July 11 council meeting, and a variance request has since been withdrawn by the applicant.
Developers were originally seeking a variance to reduce the R-2 zoning buffer from 50 feet to 40 feet for encroachment on surrounding properties for the proposed 96-unit complex currently dubbed “Morrow Road Apartments.”
The measure did not come with any recommendation by the Zoning Advisory Board after a vote on at the body’s July 7 meeting died without a motion.
After hearing from several nearby residents during the July 11 public hearing, Fain asked the council to table the matter until more information could be gathered and presented at a later date, and has withdrawn his variance request. See the previous story HERE.
Three parade upcoming routes were also unanimously approved for downtown.
A pair of requests from Bud Owens were approved: One for the Northwest Regional Fair Parade scheduled for downtown on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m., and another for the Calhoun Christmas Parade set for Thursday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.
Another parade route was approved for the Calhoun High School Homecoming Parade, scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9, at 3:30 p.m. -- also downtown.
All three parade routes came before the council with a recommendation for approval from the Downtown Development Authority at their July 18 meeting.
Also approved was a new revolving loan application from Miguel Villegas of DBA Doro's Italian Restaurant for a new location of 114 Court St., the current Thurston's Cafe location. See that full story online HERE.
A request from the Calhoun Police Department was also unanimously approved to use state forfeiture funds in the amount of $2,400 to paint, stripe and equip a 2015 Ford Taurus Interceptor in CPD possession as a patrol vehicle.
Finally, a request by City Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery to exercise a "no" on a tender offer relating to Georgia Power and Alvin W. Vogtle Electric Generating Plant in Burke County.
"We would be opposed to do that tender offer," Vickery said.
The nearly complete plant is partially owned by several smaller utility groups, including MEAG Power (22.7%) through its SPVs, Georgia Power (45.7%), Oglethorpe Power Corp (30%), and Dalton Utilities (1.6%). The ownership model requires GPC to be responsible for more construction costs once they reach certain amount. Minority owners like MEAG Power, are eligible to tender ownership interest back to Georgia Power.
"It means that basically Georgia Power would have to finish paying for everything above that level," Vickery said. "We got included in that as a result of Oglethorpe's addition."
The next scheduled meeting of Calhoun's City Council is set for Monday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.