What was once planned as a 325 mixed unit development off Lovers Lane Road has been approved for a reduction in density.
Representatives with Artisan Built Communities spoke at a public hearing Monday night, seeking a Planned Residential Development Site Amendment for a 110-acre housing development off Lovers Lane Road.
Builders asked Calhoun City Council members to allow the redrawing of a portion of a plan that included multi-family units, making the development a strictly single-family unit subdivision -- reducing density at the site.
"We're going from about 325 to a little bit south of 250 units," attorney Terry Brumlow said on behalf of the developers.
Brumlow also addressed traffic concerns saying the development has two planned entrances -- one on Lovers Lane Road and the other through an already existing subdivision, a move that he says could also help traffic flow for existing residents.
"It's going to open that up a little bit so everybody doesn't have to back track through," he said. "I understand it's going to be a lot of traffic, but we're going to distribute it out through a wider area."
According to Brumlow, the various floor plans currently call for homes from 2,200 to 2,500 square feet.
The move came to the council from the Zoning Advisory Board with a recommendation to approve, and received a unanimous 4-0 vote with no speakers coming forward against the change during the public hearing.
The first public hearing concerning the city's Fiscal Year 2022-23 Annual Operating Budget was held Monday, drawing no public speakers.
"Typically at this point in the budget process, we haven't been able to create a final budget document yet," said City Administrator Paul Worley, explaining that the process that starts in February with department head submissions will be eligible for adoption this summer. "We'll have a more comprehensive budget presentation at the second public hearing in June once we have it in final draft form."
This budget will run July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, and will have a second public hearing opportunity Monday, June 13. A copy of the draft budget is available online at cityofcalhoun-ga.com/fiscal-year-2023-draft-budget/.
An amendment to City Ordinance Chapter 78, Article IV concerning scrap tire management was unanimously approved following another public hearing that drew no speakers.
"Basically, it's a local ordinance that works in conjunction with state law and state regulations to allow us local enforcement," City Attorney George Govignon said.
In old business, a second reading of a beer and wine package license request for 756 Highway 53 -- BP Calhoun Food Mart LLC -- was conducted on behalf of owner Aseem Masani and proposed store manager Krupa Desai. A public hearing is set for May 23.
In new business, a first reading of the updated 2022 City Zoning Map was held, with a public hearing date also set for May 23, and a motion was passed approving the Georgia Municipal Association's District 1 Officer slate for FY 2022-23.
Also approved was a road dedication request by Brent Stepp Construction Company for Willowbrook Court within the Willowbrook at The Villages subdivision.
Finally, a request from Echota Baptist Church was unanimously approved to block part of College Circle to Short North Wall Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 through Friday, June 10 for Vacation Bible School.
The next meeting of the Calhoun City Council is scheduled for Monday, May 23. All meetings are open to the public.