Calhoun City Council STOCK

Calhoun's City Council passed a number of measures this week during the body's regularly scheduled meeting. 

A personnel matter was put to a vote Monday night, with the announcement that longtime city employee Don McGinnis would be retiring from the Community Development Department.

