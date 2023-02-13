Calhoun's City Council passed a number of measures this week during the body's regularly scheduled meeting.
A personnel matter was put to a vote Monday night, with the announcement that longtime city employee Don McGinnis would be retiring from the Community Development Department.
McGinnis, who has served city government for 45 years, started at the fire department, and has worked for many years with CDD and Building Inspections.
A retirement reception will be held at the Depot, 109 S. King St., from 2 to 4 p.m., on Wednesday.
"We definitely appreciate Mr. McGinnis' service and look forward to recognizing him more on Wednesday," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Worley recommended to the council that his assistant Joey Moore take the place of McGinnis -- a measure that was approved by council members.
"Tonight I am proud to make a recommendation to the Mayor and Council to consider Mr. Joey Moore as the new appointment to Director of Community Development," Worley said. "I think he is a man of great character with a lot of knowledge ... very detailed knowledge within the City of Calhoun and Gordon County, so I don't think we could do any better."
Moore has served the city for 22 years in the Building Inspection Department.
"We're very fortunate to have Mr. Moore working with us," Mayor Jimmy Palmer said. "He does an outstanding job, and I can't think of anyone more capable."
First up was a sign variance request from Caruso and Drye Design Group on behalf of Hamilton Medical Center for signage at the new Calhoun Campus at 215 Curtis Parkway. The variance, approved unanimously by the council, is from one sign at a 25-square-foot maximum, up to two signs at a 50-square-foot maximum. The measure came with a recommendation for approval from the Zoning Advisory Board.
Following the vote, Councilman Al Edwards commented that it may be time to re-evaluate current ordinances dealing with signage to account for recent growth in certain areas like Curtis Parkway.
A money and time saving measure was approved in a request from the Electric Department for the purchase of a new bucket truck. According to Director Kyle Ellis, the city had been in the middle of a 30-month wait beginning in June for an already approved truck costing $209,000, but a recent back-out by another client made a $169,000 truck immediately available, saving taxpayers $40,000 to be paid for from the Utilities Department general operating fund.
Also approved for City Utilities was a request to serve the new Belwood Terrace development with sewer service to help the project become eligible for a Department of Community Affairs grant.
The property -- located in the county -- would not be eligible if annexed. Ellis noted that per usual city rules, if a property requests a city service, and is eligible for annexation it usually must be annexed, but asked for a one-time exception. City Attorney George Govignon asked that an amendment to the request be made stipulating that if the DCA funds are not awarded, the service not be extended without annexation.
A street closure request for the annual BBQ, Boogie, and Blues Festival set for late-April was approved by the council for the Downtown Development Authority. Professional competitors will begin setting up Thursday, April 27, requiring the short block of King Street to be closed between Court and Oothcalooga streets for limited access only through Saturday, April 29, at 9 p.m. Also closed will be a section of Park Avenue between Harlen to Oothcalooga streets for limited access between Friday, April 28 at 2 p.m., and Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. Also closed will be Court Street between King and Wall streets from that Friday at 3 p.m., through that Saturday at 7 p.m.
Also approved was a Liquor Pouring license request by Jose Estrada for El Sol, 188 WC Bryant Parkway.
A pair of new road dedications were also approved, one by Brent Stepp Construction for Waterside Drive, Waterside Ridge, and Waterside Trail in the Waterside Subdivision off Dews Pond Road; the other for the street extension and cul de sac of Travelers Path by Stanley Simpson.
A request to allow Mayor Palmer to execute participant agreements authorizing the City of Calhoun to join in one or more of the latest national opioid litigation settlements was discussed, and will be eligible for approval March 13.
The next meeting of the council is set for Monday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.