Officials took time during the regularly scheduled Calhoun City Council meeting this week to thank utility and emergency crews for a job well done over the holidays.
"We want to brag on our water and sewer [engineering] department employees," Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo said. "Right smack in the middle of Christmas when we're all with family, these employees responded to over 175 calls during the cold snap ... We just appreciate all of our employees, and we appreciate that they gave up their time so the community could enjoy the holidays."
With temperatures on Christmas Eve dipping into single digits, water crews responded to flooded buildings, frozen customer lines and meters on homes and business, as well as several large main line breaks.
"I think we're very fortunate to have the employees that we've got, and certainly appreciate all of them," Mayor Jimmy Palmer said.
Councilman Ed Moyer took time to read a letter from a grateful city power customer who had an outage restored on Christmas Eve by city line workers.
"These folks are out here working for our citizens and taking care of them, and if it weren't for them we wouldn't have that power and water," Moyer said. "I just want to say thank you to each of them."
The new head of the city's utilities also made it a point to thank his employees Monday night.
"Thank you to the utility workers who worked during the holidays in extreme temperatures," City Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis said. "I know it wasn't an easy few days, but they really stepped up and did what they had to do."
Mayor Palmer also took time to thank local law enforcement.
"Today is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day," Palmer said. "We want to take the opportunity to tell them thank you for all that they do, and to stress the importance of them to our community. That comes from myself and the council."
Palazzolo also took a moment to thank police and fire personnel.
"Y'all are always on during the holidays, and we never properly thank y'all," she said. "So thank you for what you do, because you are not with your family and you're protecting our community."
Councilman Ray Denmon pointed out a busy week for fire officials during the holidays as well, with house fire responses.
"We appreciate the job you do. Thank you much, and be safe out there," he said.
In other business, fellow council members unanimously re-elected Councilman Al Edwards to the positions of Mayor Pro Tem, with a motion from Palazzolo and a second from Moyer.
On the topic of elections, the council also set qualifying fees for the upcoming November General Municipal Election in November at $540 for Mayor, $252 for City Council posts 1 and 2, and $1 for Board of Education posts 4 and 5.
A request from the Calhoun Police Department was also approved for the use of Federal Asset Seizure Account No. 5 funds in the amount of $2,212 for the purchase of two Guardian Defense Shields to be used by School Resource Officers.
Several public hearings were also held Monday night, none drawing public comment.
Annexation and zoning requests by Jose Hernandez to change .74 acres at 106 Cherry Street from County Residential to R1-B City Residential were each approved.
Three alcohol-related requests were also approved by the council -- A Beer Package License request by Cassandra Davenport for 90 Donde Inc. at 90 E. May St.; a Beer and Wine Package License request by Iftikhar Husain for Ginger's Grocery, 1600 Dews Pond Road; and a Beer and Wine Package License request by Tejashkumar Patel for The Rocket, 101 Newtown Road.
Also approved was a resolution dealing with an update to signatures required for action on the city's municipal trust due to recent personnel changes within the Utilities Department.
Finally, City Attorney George Govignon's request to appoint attorney Bill Thompson as the city's representative to oversee a personnel matter was unanimously approved.