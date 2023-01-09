City Council thanks utility workers, emergency workers for holiday calls

Council members took time to thank the city's utility and emergency crews for a busy holiday season during Monday night's meeting. 

 Blake Silvers

Officials took time during the regularly scheduled Calhoun City Council meeting this week to thank utility and emergency crews for a job well done over the holidays. 

"We want to brag on our water and sewer [engineering] department employees," Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo said. "Right smack in the middle of Christmas when we're all with family, these employees responded to over 175 calls during the cold snap ... We just appreciate all of our employees, and we appreciate that they gave up their time so the community could enjoy the holidays."

