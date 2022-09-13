Calhoun’s City Council held its third and final hearing this week in regards to the upcoming city government millage rate.
Held just prior to Monday night’s council meeting, the hearing drew a handful of speakers. No speakers had signed up to speak during the first two hearings late last month.
“Sometimes we’re hit on every side,” resident Tina Martin said, who asked the council to try and only make tax increases when absolutely necessary.
Mayor Palmer thanked Martin for her comments and said he certainly understands her concern.
“A lot of thought and a lot of talk has gone into it from a planning standpoint and so forth,” Palmer said, saying that the city in the past has at times ignored opportunities for meeting financial challenges. “I think of it sometimes as planning.”
Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo also thanked Martin and her husband for attending the hearing and sharing their concerns.
“We appreciate y’all being here, and I understand,” Palazzolo said. “This was a hard decision for us, but like Mayor Palmer stated, we have to look at the future, and we don’t want to be in a position where we have to go up a mill or a mill-and-a-half, which would make a big impact.”
City police officer Christy Nicholson also spoke during the hearing, thanking the council for recent pay and equipment increases to the department.
“Not only have y’all given us the pay increase, y’all gave us equipment that we needed to make our job easier, and the officers are very grateful for that,” Nicholson said. “Yes we still have a high call volume, we still have a lot to do, but not only the pay raise, but the equipment we have has helped them along the way, so we’d like to thank you.”
Later, during the council meeting, members voted unanimously to approve the city government’s proposed millage rate of 3.20, as well as the Calhoun City Schools proposed rollback millage rate of 16.590.
Up 0.50 from last year’s 2.70 rate, the new 3.20 rate would increase the tax on a $200,000 property by around $40 each year, according to the city, but with the school system’s rollback, results in an overall decrease.
“Even with the increase in the city, there will still be a one half mill in the overall taxes,” Palmer said.
According to city officials, some of the financial needs the city has going forward, including rising construction costs, significant rises recently in public safety call volume, and a need to stay competitive with employee salaries for recruiting and retention.
Millage determines property tax by determining how much tax an individual will pay per $1,000 of property value. Property taxes are found by multiplying taxable property value by the millage rate and then dividing that by 1,000.
The city government’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is around $19 million and the utilities budget is around $69.5 million. The total of the budget for the city school system is around $37 million. That budget includes two new certified firefighters, two new certified police officers, and one new school resource officer for the recently opened Early Learning Academy.
During the meeting, Palmer took time to offer condolences to the families of longtime city employee Ross Wilburn as well as longtime local doctor William Thompson — both who passed away recently.
Also held Monday night were three other public hearings.
Annexation and zoning requests from County AG-1 to Planned Residential Development for 29.67 acres at 763 Highway 53 by Fall Leaf Residential, LLC were both unanimously approved Monday night.
The property is the site of a planned single-family townhome development, and sits between Highway 53, Spring Valley Boulevard, and Stewart Drive. The request came with the recommendation for approval from the Zoning Advisory Board.
Representing the applicant, Neal Hendee told the council that each of the 177 units would be a minimum of 1,300-square-feet, each with a 25-foot front yard and 20-foot back yard, with a minimum of 20 feet between townhome buildings.
According to Hendee, the development would have two entrances — one on Highway 53 and one on Stewart Drive.
“The plan also provides for extensive buffers throughout the site, with over 11 acres of the property preserved for buffers and open space,” Hendee said, saying that the plan also includes a community playground and a mandatory homeowners association once complete.
Also unanimously approved was a zoning change request from Industrial-G to R-2 Residential for a property at CL Moss Parkway by Alaska Grogan.
Finally, the council approved unanimously a Taxicab and Limousine Operator Regulatory License Application for Taxi Latino, 401 Oothcalooga St., by Eric Rojo-Oguin.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is set for Monday, Sept. 26, at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.