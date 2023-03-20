A historic downtown Calhoun landmark may soon get a much-needed makeover.
According to City of Calhoun officials, the recently vacated downtown Police Department office, 200 N. Wall St., may soon see new life.
200 N. Wall St. originally built as Calhoun's downtown Post Office, served as City Hall and then the Police Department headquarters for several decades before being vacated last year.
"The City is looking at options to utilize the former downtown location of the police department," City Administrator Paul Worley said. "We are looking at renovating the building and continue to use it as office space for the City."
Having been used as the Calhoun Police Department headquarters since the early-90s, the near century-old building was originally built by the federal government as the city's downtown Post Office. It then became Calhoun City Hall in the mid-1970s.
"As our community grows, so will the office space needs of the City organization," Worley said. "We are looking at possibly removing the garage area off the back of the building since that was not added until the Police Department moved in."
Worley said the garage removal would help restore the building back to its original look, and allow the city to make the building more accessible.
"This would also allow us the opportunity to construct an ADA compliant entrance in the rear of the building for easier access for employees and the public," he said.
With the recent allocation of funds by Gordon County's government for preservation and repairs of the Administration Building directly across the street that once housed Thomas Funeral Home, this marks the second government-owned historic rehabilitation project announced for a building in recent weeks.
"I am excited to see this historic building preserved and updated so that it can be utilized for years to come," Worley said.
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
