City of Calhoun adopts 2024 budget, designates funds for capital projects

As the current fiscal year draws to a close, the Calhoun City Council approved its next operating budget this week. 

Monday night, council members approved Fiscal Year 2024 annual operating budgets for the City of Calhoun, and Calhoun City Schools unanimously. 

0
0
0
0
0

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In