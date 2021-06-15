It was a rather lengthy agenda for Calhoun's City Council Monday night at the Depot, 109 S. King St., that included rezoning hearings, a pouring license and the city's proposed budget.
The first public hearing of the evening, and the only to draw public comment, was regarding an annexation and rezoning request for 44.14 acres at 516 McDaniel Station Road.
According to attorney Terry Brumlow, the site would eventually become single family housing between 1,200 to 2,000 square feet.
"We've got to continue to move forward," Burmlow said of the current housing shortage in the area.
Currently the property is zoned county A-1 agricultural, and the requested change to city PRD for residential development has at least a few nearby residents concerned about traffic problems and crime a new residential development might bring to their area.
In the end, annexation was approved by a 4-0 vote - with Councilman Al Edwards absent - and a conditional rezoning was approved in a separate vote that will ultimately hinge on the developer's ability to connect to city sewer in order to serve the development.
Another rezoning request approved by a 4-0 vote from the council Monday was for a 7.9 acre parcel at the corner of Beamer Road and Harris Beamer Road from industrial-G to residential-1B by Tiny House Hand Up Inc.
Neither rezoning came with comment from the city's zoning advisory board due to a lack of quorum at their most recent meeting.
Also approved by the council was a beer, wine and distilled spirits pouring license for the non-profit Veterans of Foreign War Renis Barrett Post 5376, 406 W. Line St.
Monday night's final public hearing was the second concerning the city's 2022 fiscal year budget and saw fiscal presentations from Calhoun City School Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor as well as City Administrator Paul Worley.
The upcoming budget, set to run July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022, drew no public comment during the second hearing.
The city school board held its first hearing on the 2022 fiscal year budget during its May meeting. Estimated CCS general fund expenditures fall just below $40 million dollars, with another $9.27 million in other funds and $11.2 million in capital projects funds.
Local revenues decreased by $582,600 due to the City of Calhoun going to 100% Freeport in Fiscal Year 2022, according to Taylor.
City general fund revenue is trending up for the 2022 fiscal year budget to around $15.8 million, with total expenses at $16.2 million.
The new budget will include a slight increase in solid waste monthly pickup fee from $15 to $15.95 due to an operating expense reserve shortfall. The rate hasn't seen an increase since 2009.
Employee-wise, the city's government has learned to do more with less, seeing a decrease in manpower from 319 in 2007, down to 289 this currently, while at the same time the population has grown from around 13,000 to 17,000 in the same time period, according to Worley.
The City Council will meet and consider its proposed budget for adoption on June 28, and Calhoun's Board of Education will meet and consider its budget for adoption on June 28, at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education.
In new business, a resolution was also passed 4-0 to amend the Calhoun General Governance Fee Schedule and Utility Rate Resolution. Amendments include changes in residential landfill fees, telecommunications tower site application fees, imposing license and inspection fees for circuses, carnivals and public exhibitions, as well as updates to peddlers license requirements and continuation of the automatic 3% rate increase for water and sewer rates per one thousand gallons.
A manager change request by Aldi, 647 Highway 53, from Forrest Romine to Johnanna Lugo was passed 4-0 by the council, as well as the appointment of Tommy Palmer to the Airport Authority to replace Philip Beamer who is not seeking a reappointment for his term concluding at the end of the month.
Finally, the council approved a motion to move their August meeting from the 9th to the 16th in order to allow members to attend the annual GMA convention.
The next meeting of the city council is set for Monday, June 28, at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.