Calhoun's City Council held the first two of three property tax hearings Monday, beginning the process of setting the annual millage rate.
The city tentatively adopted a millage rate requiring an increase in property taxes recently. No speakers showed up to take part in the first two public hearings on the matter Monday.
Last Sept. 27, the council set the 2021 millage rates, with the city government’s rate remaining at 2.70, and the Calhoun City Schools Board of Education rate rolling back to 17.557.
The tentative increase could result in a millage rate of 3.20 mills (up 0.50) for the city government, but will be no more than 2.562 if the increase fails to be approved by the council next month. The proposed increase would increase the tax on a $200,000 home by around $40 each year.
According to City Administrator Paul Worley, Calhoun's government portion of the millage rate comes in lower than nearly every other surrounding city government in North Georgia.
"I think this millage rate of 3.2 as presented tonight stacks up very favorably as a taxation rate compared to other cities as we've shared tonight," Worley said.
Worley explained some of the financial needs the city has going forward, including rising construction costs, significant rises recently in public safety call volume, and a need to stay competitive with employee salaries for recruiting and retention.
"We want to be well staffed, well trained, and we want to have good employees serving the public," Worley said.
Tax exemptions over the last several years have also risen, according to the city, including freeport, senior and elderly exemptions.
The city school board will begin discussion of its millage rate portion later this month.
Millage determines property tax by determining how much tax an individual will pay per $1,000 of property value. Property taxes are found by multiplying taxable property value by the millage rate and then dividing that by 1,000.
According to state law, when the total digest of taxable property is prepared, a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessment occurred.
The city government’s operating budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is around $19 million and the utilities budget is around $69.5 million. The total of the budget for the city school system is around $37 million. That budget includes two new certified firefighters, two new certified police officers, and one new school resource officer for the recently opened Early Learning Academy.
A third public hearing prior to adoption of this year's millage rate is set for Monday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Depot, 109 S. King St.
During the regularly scheduled council meeting, the body unanimously approved several items, including a parade route request for this year's Gordon Central High School Homecoming Parade. The event is set for Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. downtown, with a rain date of Wednesday, Aug. 31, also at 7 p.m.
Also approved was a manager change request for Cracker Barrel No. 424, 100 Cracker Barrel Drive. The previous store manager was Sherry Tomlin, and the new manager is Kelly Hartline.
An update to the city's Utilities Rate Resolution was approved to change the check return fee to the new legal limit of $30.
Council members approved the renewal of the Probation Services Agreement between the City Judge of the Municipal Court and Supervision Services Inc. for a five year term from Sept. 1, of this year, through Aug. 30 of 2027 -- unless otherwise terminated in accordance with provisions in the contract.
The next scheduled regular meeting of the council is set for Monday, Sept. 12, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St.