Calhoun's city government has received a clean audit report, according to an outside accounting firm.
At Monday night's council meeting, City Administrator Paul Worley said the latest financial audit conducted by the local firm R.M. Dobbs and Company came back with a clean opinion.
"We had a very successful year, financially," Worley said. "We're very pleased with the year overall."
The audit covers finances from July of 2020 through June of 2021, and all 151 pages are available to view at City Hall or at cityofcalhoun-ga.com online.
"Overall, we're very pleased with the results of getting a clean audit opinion once again," Worley said.
Worley also presented the council with the city's first quarter 2022 fiscal year financials covering July through Sept. 30 of 2021.
"The first three months into the budget year are looking strong," he said, reporting city revenues at $3,865,860, which is about 24% of the budget number for the fiscal year, with the total amount of expenditures at $3,656,733 -- leaving a $209,127 in excess of revenues through three months.
Considering the majority of property taxes are reported during the second quarter, Worley said he's "very pleased."
"All department heads are doing a good job managing their budgets," he said. "Across the board each department is at or under budget."
Council members passed the 2022-23 fiscal year budget calendar by a 3-0 vote with Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo absent, and also approved a 2022 beer and wine package license renewal for 1133 Enterprise Inc.
Also approved was a request form the Downtown Development Authority to close certain streets downtown for the Annual BBQ Boogie & Blues festival that will be returning to its normal April schedule this spring and will be paired with the Baxter/Dean Runway Show.
Setup will begin Thursday, April 28 and will require the short block of King Street between Court and Oothcalooga streets to be limited access through Saturday, April 30 at 9 p.m.
Also closed will be a section of Park Avenue from Harlen Street to Oothcalooga Street from Friday, April 29, at 2 p.m. through Saturday, April 30 until 7 p.m. Court Street will also be completely closed from King Street to Wall Street from that Friday at 3 p.m. through 7 p.m. Saturday.
Finally, the council approved the city government's exploration of a possible early retirement option for certified public safety employees in collaboration with the Georgia Municipal Association.
An early look at some possible changes to the current plan includes lowering the age from 65 to 60 with 25 years of service, and a possible increase in percentages of income.
Any changes to the current retirement system would be presented to the council at a later date and require a vote from its members.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Feb. 14.