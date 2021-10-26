It was announced at this week's council meeting that the City of Calhoun's government has been recognized for its financial reporting.
The city was recently awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting "for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020," according to Mayor Jimmy Palmer.
The certificate is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting.
Also recognized was city Director of Finance Andrea Bramlett, who picked up an Individual award of Financial Reporting Achievement.
"Certainly our congratulations goes out to the finance department for a job well done," Palmer said.
The Mayor also took time to offer condolences to the Councilman Al Edwards whose brother had recently passed away.
"Our sympathies, prayers and thoughts go out to the family of Mr. Al Edwards in the loss of his brother today unexpectedly," Palmer said. "Al I want you to know you're in all of our thoughts and prayers."
A hearing concerning a new beer and wine pouring license request for Boriken Restaurant, 100 Peter St., Suite 8, drew no public comment. Owner Kristel Rivera will also serve as the store manager. The request passed 4-0.
Another alcohol license issue passed unanimously, in a manager change request by Walmart store No. 1215, 450 W. Belmont Drive, from Michael Boling to Tien Trinh.
Mayor Palmer also conducted the second reading of an ordinance to "amend, strike or change" certain sections of the city's Code of Ordinances concerning planned residential developments.
In his report, City Administrator Paul Worley said cash on hand was $2,426,392, down slightly from last month due to the paying out of Blue Cross/Blue Shield invoices due to several months of backlog on the part of the insurance provider.
"We had to process four months ... they were so far behind on billing us," Worley said. "We're caught up on that now."
2018 SPLOST funds continue to be used for their intended purpose as well, now standing at $3,045,377, according to Worley.
"That's mainly due to some of the larger draws and continued progress on our police station project," Worley said.
Hotel/motel tax funds hit record numbers in their most recent report, according to Worley, with $109,189 for July.
"This is the highest month we've ever seen for hotel/motel tax collections," he said. "If you go back a year in July of 2020, that compares to $58,000, so we've definitely had quite the turnaround in our hotel/motel tax."
City Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery reported a total of cash, accounts and investments for his department at $11,217,102.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Nov. 8, at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St.