Several seats in city government will be up for re-election this coming November, and qualifying for those posts begins in less than three weeks.
A pair of seats on the Calhoun City Council will be open for qualifying, as well as three Calhoun Board of Education seats.
The council seats open for qualifying this year are Post 3 currently held by Mayor Pro Tem George Crowley, and Post 4 currently held by Councilman Ray Denmon.
Crowley won his seat in the November 2017 city-wide election, beating incumbent Matt Barton, while Denmon beat out challengers Alvin Long and Ed Moyer for his seat.
City school board seats up for open for qualifying next month will be Post 1 currently held by Andy Baxter, Post 2 currently held by Rhoda Washington, and Post 3 recently vacated by David Scoggins upon a resignation due to a possible conflict of interest.
All three of those school board seats ran unopposed in 2017.
Qualifying begins Monday, Aug. 16 and will run through Wednesday, Aug. 8. The hours for qualifying will be each day from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“Qualifying packets are available at city hall and online,” Mayor Jimmy Palmer said.
Calhoun City Hall is located downtown at 226 S. Wall St., and the online packets can be obtained on the city’s website cityofcalhoun.com.
Qualifying fees for anyone wishing to fill out the required paperwork in order to ender the election are set at $252 for city council elections and $1 for city school board elections.
This year’s city election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
All recent past election results can be viewed online at the Gordon County website at gordoncounty.org.