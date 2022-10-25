Calhoun's city government was recently gained recognition in the area of financials.
The City of Calhoun has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, while City Director of Finance Jacob Fox also picked up an individual financial achievement award for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
Reading from the GFO award certificate during Monday night's council meeting at the Depot, Mayor Jimmy Palmer said the achievement certificates represent "the highest form of recognition int he area of governmental accounting and financial reporting."
A number of proclamations were also read and approved Monday night, including the recognition of Tuesday, Nov. 1, as National Family Literacy Day in Calhoun, as submitted by Karen Brisendine of the Xavier Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
Also approved was a proclamation recognizing Friday, Nov. 11, as Poppy Day in Calhoun, as submitted by Dr. Joann Meadows of the Calhoun American Legion Women's Auxiliary. In 1920, the poppy became the official flower of The American Legion family to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the first world war.
A third proclamation -- also submitted by Dr. Meadows -- was passed, declaring the week of Nov. 14 through 18 as National Education Week in Calhoun.
In old business, a second reading of a distilled spirits, wine and beer pouring license request was conducted for Doros Italian Calhoun LLC, 114 Court St.
In new business, several managerial changes for alcohol license holders were approved: Calvin Johnson replacing Myron McCormick at Food City No. 212, 225 Lovers Lane Road; Cristy Long replacing Karen Aldridge at Circle K No. 3518, 1310 N. Highway 41; and Natasha Kirby replacing Karen Aldridge at Circle K No. 3519, 702 Highway 53.
Finally, a request by the Calhoun Police Department to spend $500 in federal forfeiture funds from account No. 5 to help sponsor Red Ribbon Week at this year's upcoming "The Haunting Truth-Pathways to Prevention."
All measures were passed unanimously 3-0 with Councilman Al Edwards absent.
The next regularly scheduled council meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 14, at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.