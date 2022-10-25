Calhoun's city government was recently gained recognition in the area of financials. 

The City of Calhoun has been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association, while City Director of Finance Jacob Fox also picked up an individual financial achievement award for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. 

