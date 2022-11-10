City displays employee veteran banners

Banners with City of Calhoun employees with military service line the fence of City Park at the North Wall and Line streets.

 Blake Silvers

This year, the City of Calhoun came up with a special way to honor current employees who have served in the United State military.

Displayed downtown outside City Park, 308 N. Wall St., 19 banners honoring city employees line the perimeter fence to be seen at the southeast intersection of North Wall and Line streets.

