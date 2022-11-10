City displays employee veteran banners From staff reports Nov 10, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Banners with City of Calhoun employees with military service line the fence of City Park at the North Wall and Line streets. Blake Silvers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save This year, the City of Calhoun came up with a special way to honor current employees who have served in the United State military.Displayed downtown outside City Park, 308 N. Wall St., 19 banners honoring city employees line the perimeter fence to be seen at the southeast intersection of North Wall and Line streets.The following city employees have banners currently displayed outside the park:Jason Azar♦ , Police Department, ArmyRaymond Bentley♦ , Police Department, ArmyChad Castoe♦ , Fire Department, NavyLarry Deaton♦ , Police Department, ArmyRay Denmon♦ , City Council, ArmyJody Faulkner♦ , Police Department, MarinesBurton Fox♦ , Fire Department, NavyRandy Gallman♦ , Police Department, Air ForceEmory McEntyre♦ , Recycling Department, NavyNathan Meintz♦ , Fire Department, NavyLarry Muse♦ , Water Construction, ArmyDavid Nelson♦ , Police Department, MarinesNathaniel Phillips♦ , Electric Department, ArmyAdam Richardson♦ , Fire Department, ArmyDarrin Smith♦ , Police Department, ArmyTyler Smith♦ , Telecom, Air ForceJose Ulibarri♦ , Police Department, Air ForceMark Williamson♦ , Water and Sewer, ArmyTodd Wylie♦ , Water Plant, Air ForcePlaced during the first week of November, the banners will hang on the park’s fence for around a total of two weeks before they are stored again for next year. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Report: 6-year-old boy dies of gunshot wound in Calhoun Local mother seeks answers in son's prison death Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for Nov. 5, 2022 Arrest records from the November 2, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Calhoun man facing molestation, rape charges Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.