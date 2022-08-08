A previously tabled annexation and zoning request from County to Residential R-2 for 6.27 acres on Morrow Road by Brannon Fain was back before the Calhoun City Council Monday night.
The measure did not come with any recommendation by the Zoning Advisory Board after a vote on at that body’s July 7 meeting died without a motion, then was tabled at the request of the applicant at the July 11 council meeting following a public hearing.
Untabled by the council Monday night, the request for annexation was unanimously denied following a motion by Councilman Ed Moyer and a second by Mayor Pro Tem Al Edwards.
Moyer said his concerns were related to possible traffic complications and wetland development issues that may be cause by such a development on Morrow Road.
Developers had been seeking a variance to reduce the R-2 zoning buffer from 50 feet to 40 feet for encroachment on surrounding properties for the proposed 96-unit complex currently dubbed “Morrow Road Apartments.”
Several nearby residents had spoken out against the development during the July public hearing.
Approved unanimously at the meeting was the appointment of Shane Cox to the position of Director of Public Works upon the retirement of Kevin McEntire who served in the role for 24 years of his 40 years with the city.
"We definitely appreciate Kevin's dedication to the city of Calhoun," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Appointed Public Works Director in 1998, McEntire will continue to serve the city in a part time role, according to Worley, who also recommended Cox for the role.
"[Cox] has served the city faithfully," Worley said. "Shane has gained a tremendous amount of knowledge from Kevin, and I think that relationship will continue on ... It's always difficult when you lose an employee with 40 years of service, but I feel like we have a good plan laid out."
Cox has served the city for 21 years, and has been assistant to McEntire since 2020.
Requests to annex and rezone a 5.13-acre parcel on Outlet Center Drive owned by Global Design Logistics LLC from County Agricultural to C-2 Commercial were each approved 4-0.
"This is an expansion to the Global Design Logistics existing facility," developer Karl Lutjens said during a public hearing on the matter. "It will be used as a showroom warehouse space."
The measures came with the recommendation for approval from the ZAB following its Aug. 4 meeting.
Also approved unanimously was a zoning change request for 1.72 acres on Harris Beamer Road by Stanley Simpson from Commercial C-2 to Residential R-2. According to Simpson, there is a buyer interested in the property for the possible development of multi-family residential units, pending the rezoning.
The change also came with the recommendation for approval from the ZAB following its Aug. 4 meeting.
Council members also unanimously approved Gordon County's recent Local Option Sales Tax Certificate of Distribution adjustment, giving the City of Calhoun a 34.45% allotment based on 2020 Census population data.
Finally, the council unanimously approved an agreement between Dalton Communications Inc. to install an maintain a Kenwood Nextedge trunking site at the 41 South water tank site to be used to increase coverage for city public safety services and other county services.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.