City cuts ribbon on new police department

Following a mid-November opening, the new Calhoun Police Department headquarters was officially dedicated Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
Located at 10 McDaniel Station Road, the facility replaces the nearly century old former United States Post Office building downtown at 200 N. Wall St.
“We’re here to celebrate some wonderful long-range plans that have been in the works for a while,” Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kathy Johnson said. “We’re very excited about having this infrastructure for our city.”
Mayor Jimmy Palmer said the new police station has been a project long in the making.
“We’re very pleased with this,” Palmer said. “It’s a great opportunity to have the department put back together in one location. This has been a goal of the department for a number of years, and to me it’s quite a success story having it out here at this location.”
The Mayor also took time to thank the city's taxpayers for approving and eventually funding the project.
“I want you to know that to me a very important part of this is that it couldn’t have been done without you.” Palmer said, referring to citizens in attendance. “It has taken your S.P.L.O.S.T. vote to see this project come through to where it is today, and I say that to say thank you.”
Palmer told the crowd the project wouldn't have been possible without the oversight of a key city official in City Manager Paul Worley.
“Paul [Worley] will come up in just a few minutes with some introductions, recognitions and thank yous to various people that have been involved in this project, but one person I know that want to recognize is Paul himself … and thank him for all the work he’s put into this project and for seeing the successful completion,” Palmer said.
Worley told the crowd gathered in Wednesday's cold wind that many key individuals and local companies played a role in seeing the headquarters project through.
“We’re very excited to be able to cut a ribbon today and open it up to the public,” Worley said, taking time to recognize various stakeholders in attendance and giving a rundown of the local suppliers and manufacturers who contributed time, input and materials to the project. “We definitely appreciate the support of our elected officials and our citizens to make this possible today,”
Worley thanked the Downtown Development Authority for donating the nine acres of land the new department occupies along with a Calhoun Recreation Department maintenance facility that nears completion to the rear of the headquarters, and he also took time to thank his late mentor who helped get traction for the police station project years ago.
“I would also like to recognize my predecessor Eddie Peterson … we all miss Eddie,” Worley said. “He was definitely involved in this project early on in the planning stages.”
Worley also thanked architect Greg Sims, and Cathy Snyder who were on hand, along with contractors from Felker Construction, touting their work to not only complete the project, but also not straying far from the original budget.
“In a post-pandemic era it’s been very challenging to build anything when you think about what COVID has caused with supply chain issues and dealing with 40-year high inflation, but I’m pleased to report that with all those obstacles over a year-and-a-half, the total change orders were only about one-and-a-half percent compared to open bids on October 1, 2020,” Worley said.
Police Chief Tony Pyle also handed out plenty of thank yous.
"I'd want to start off by thanking the mayor, the council, our city manager and most importantly the citizens of the City of Calhoun for making this day possible," Pyle said.
Pyle said, while he liked the location downtown, the historic building had long been outgrown in every other aspect.
"I love that building, I like being downtown, I love the charm of the old building, but we had been there 30 years, and we just simply outgrew it," Pyle said. "And when we get to the technology aspect, it just could not support what we were doing."
Pyle said the new building was planned for not only today's department needs, but should be able to handle operations well into the future.
"It is a state-of-the-art facility," Pyle said. "Not only was it designed to support what we do today, but as far as we can see into the future -- and as far as technology goes -- it is designed to support that as well."
The new facility has already helped make the CPD's operations more efficient, according to Pyle, which was the goal of the project from day one.
"We love the building, it's nice to be here ... it's nice to have something new, but for us it's not about the newness of the building -- as we all know, with time that sort of wears off, but it's about the technology to be able to serve our citizens better."
Project history
Construction of a new Calhoun Police Department facility finally got underway in early February of 2021, as grading subcontractors began moving equipment onto the site after final soil and erosion approval was received by the State of Georgia. That clearance requirement was due to the facility’s proximity to Oothcalooga Creek.
As the project moved forward with construction, various weather and supply chain issues became factors over the last 21 months.
The plot of land on McDaniel Station Road at Recreation Drive not only houses the new police department, but also a new recreation maintenance facility.
Located adjacent to the recreation department’s black and yellow park, football and softball fields, and city dog park, the land for both facilities was donated by the Gordon County Development Authority at no cost to city taxpayers.
Savings on land purchase costs made the site more appealing to city officials over some other choices in the early planning stages, even though the facility will be slightly outside the traditional downtown Calhoun footprint.
A larger complex, however, makes it possible for a formerly fractioned department to reunite under one roof. The department has had detectives working at a rented facility at the Tom B. David Airport, and other employees working at a city-owned building on Piedmont Street.
The new station is 13,754 square feet, with a 5,000 square foot vehicle service and storage building that also houses an indoor/outdoor K-9 kennel and washing station.
To build both the new police station and vehicle service building, as well as the recreation parks maintenance building, the city council unanimously approved the recommendation of architect Gregg Sims back in October to hire Felker Construction Co. Inc. with a low bid of $4.8 million. The project is part of the 2018 SPLOST.
Hoping to address overcrowding at the former downtown police department building downtown, the initial possibility of a new facility began after members of the city council toured the old downtown building back in the summer of 2016 and found it unsuitable going forward without either a full renovation or new station.
Though the department’s address has changed, CPD can still be reached at 706-629-1234, or 911 for emergency service.