City cuts ribbon on new police department

Following a mid-November opening, the new Calhoun Police Department headquarters was officially dedicated Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. 

Located at 10 McDaniel Station Road, the facility replaces the nearly century old former United States Post Office building downtown at 200 N. Wall St.

