Two local government bodies have been in talks to work cooperatively in relieving several local points of traffic congestion.
Officials from both Gordon County and the City of Calhoun have recently been discussing the possibility of joint work aimed at helping with congestion alongside Interstate 75.
"Both City and County are looking at road improvement projects and advocating with the State of Georgia concerning improvements on state routes to handle larger traffic volumes," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Specifically, the discussions have focused on a handful of roadways and intersections the city and county governments have in common.
"Particularly Union Grove Road at the Belwood intersection, Belwood Road, on down to Lovers Lane ... the Lovers Lane and Boone Ford area, then the Lovers Lane, Harmony Church, Dews Pond Road area ... and on down Harmony Church to Red Bud Road," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said during a recent work session.
With efforts to relieve congestion in these growing areas now a priority for both governments, some of the preliminary work is already underway.
"We are currently having engineers look at the Boone Ford and Lovers Lane intersection, and also the whole corridor that leads to Lovers Lane Road for widening as part of the SPLOST together with intersection improvements," Ledbetter said.
In a related project, the city is still in the process of re-engineering at opposite ends of another road along the interstate that often becomes congested -- Curtis Parkway.
"We are also busy with engineering for the Dews Pond - Curtis Parkway roundabout project, widening of Curtis Parkway from the roundabout to Laurel Creek Road, and would like to start engineering on the final phase of Peters Street as soon as our engineers can start."
Ledbetter spoke about the city's efforts on Curtis Parkway, and how future work on both sides of the interstate benefit both governments.
"The City is working on Curtis Parkway as a frontage road to improve that stretch," Ledbetter said. "They're volunteering to put money in with us to improve some of those county roads that impact the city on the east side of the interstate. Hopefully it'll address some of the backlog."
With the county not involved in the final phase of the Peters Street improvements, Ledbetter said they hope to put more focus and allocate more available funds on the Lovers Lane corridor.
"That's our signature joint project," Ledbetter said. "In the past it's been Peters Street, but [the city] isn't asking for help with that."