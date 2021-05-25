Calhoun's City Council Monday night approved the 2021 zoning map, and also made an appointment to the Gordon County Development Authority, among other items.
The zoning map was approved by a 5-0 vote following no input during a public hearing.
Also unanimously approved by the council Monday night was a motion to approved a $107,179 payment for the city's 33% obligation of costs for a traffic signal and lane improvements at Union Grove Road and Johnson Lake Road.
Councilmembers were also informed that Gordon County Development Authority member Kenny Fuquea would not be seeking re-appointment to that body, and voted unanimously to fill the vacancy with former Calhoun City Schools board member David Scoggins.
Scoggins, who has served two terms on the city school board vacated his seat following the appointment of his sister, Susan Bennett to the principalship of the new Early Learning Academy, scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.
In other business, a previously tabled rezoning hearing for a Verizon Wireless tower at a site on Highway 53 was withdrawn by the applicants prior to the meeting with plans to possibly re-apply at a later date.
A motion to move the council's first July meeting from the 12th to the 19th was approved by a 5-0 vote so members can attend the annual MEAG Conference.
Finally, several items in the city's Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual were also approved by a unanimous vote from the council, including adding Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an established legal holiday for permanent full-time employees, lowering the threshold from one year to six months for the first week of new employee vacation time and adding to the term "immediate family" to include "whether by blood, adoption or marriage."
The next meeting of the city council is scheduled for Monday, June 14, at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.