The Calhoun City Council voted unanimously to approve a beer and wine package license request for Ginger's Grocery, 1600 Dews Pond Road, Monday night, but the issue drew some discussion from the public beforehand.
"We're dropping the ball," said resident Mark Kirby who is pastor of Evangelistic Outreach Ministries, 1590 Dews Pond Road.
Kirby said with the church right next door, he's afraid of drunk drivers possibly hitting the church building or running over parishioners.
Larry Kirby, also a minister at the church, said he fears for the safety of the congregation's youth.
"Our Sunday school door opens up toward the store," Kirby said.
Maden Patel, who spoke to the council as a representative of the store, said distance from the church shouldn't be an issue since the Chevron across the road already sells alcohol. He also said the store needs the new source of income in order to continue operating.
According to Calhoun City Attorney George Govignon, the city denied an alcohol license under similar circumstances back in 2018, and was eventually forced to grant the license after losing a legal battle in the state court of appeals. He advised granting the license Monday would avoid future legal costs in a case he said wasn't winnable.
Georgia code 3-3-21 makes it illegal to sell distilled spirits in or within 100 yards of any church building or within 200 yards of any school building, educational building, school grounds, or college campus. This doesn't cover packaged beer or wine.
It was that case that several board members cited before voting 5-0 in favor of granting the license after thanking Mark and Larry Kirby for coming to speak and stating they understood his concerns.
The council also voted 5-0 in favor of approving the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 city budget calendar.
In it's general fund, the city currently has $483 thousand, according to City Administrator Paul Worley's report, a number inflated by incoming year end property tax collections. He also reported the city has just over $3.4 million left in the 2018 S.P.L.O.S.T. fund, and just under $1 million in the 2011 S.P.L.O.S.T. fund for projects that will soon be completed, including the ongoing Peters Street storm drain work.
Worley also reported the city has around $178 thousand in revolving loans outstanding, a number that is falling towards a figure that would open the possibility of considering new loans, if needed. He also said the month's hotel/motel tax has brought around $61 thousand, up from $45 thousand in December, but down 30% from the same time last year.
City utilities administrator Larry Vickery reported his department had a combined $18,394,335 on hand.
The next Calhoun City Council will hold their next regularly scheduled meeting Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. downtown at the depot, 109 S. King St.
