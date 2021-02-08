It was a mixed bag for the Calhoun City Council during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night at the Depot, 109 S. King St.
Among the items on this week's agenda was the appointment of someone to fill a seat on the Calhoun Housing Authority vacated by the death of Wilburn Aker, whose term was set to end Aug. 26, 2022.
Recommended to fill the unexpired term was currently Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle, who agreed to serve if appointed. Pyle's appointment was passed unanimously by the council. Mayor Jimmy Palmer noted the council's appreciated for Aker's years of service to the community.
Pyle has served as chief of the Calhoun Police Department since being appointed by the council in April of 2018 when he replaced Garry Moss upon his retirement.
Also passed Monday night were two zoning change requests, one for less than a half acre on 109 Pine Hill Drive to be changed from city to county, and a 0.59 acre parcel at 104 Henderson Bend Road to be changed from residential to commercial.
Also approved was a beer package license request for A1 Grocery LLC, 125 Red Bud Road.
City Administrator Paul Worley submitted the Fiscal Year 2020 financial audit for approval, stating the report came back clean.
A proposal was also made concerning changes to the city's financial policies and procedures manual to ensure employees stay long enough after payout for college, school or special training reimbursements for the city to get a return on investment.
All motions were passed Monday night unanimously and without any added discussion from the council or members of the public.
Worley also offered a report on the city's general fund, which he said added $1.3 million during 2020 and the city remains at only 20% of its legal debt level.
"Top to bottom, we're very pleased," Worley said, adding that every city fund has at least a three month operational reserve, which hasn't been the case for some time.
The next scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is for Monday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m., also at the Depot, 109 S. King St.