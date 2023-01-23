With the beginning of a new year comes the early stages of the City of Calhoun's annual budget process.
During Monday night's regularly scheduled meeting, council members voted unanimously in favor of the upcoming city budget calendar.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Though the final city budget doesn't become official each year until July 1, the process usually begins far earlier with the process of sending instructions to city department heads, elected officials, and outside agencies.
Later, the planning and preparation process takes place, at which point respective budgets are compiled and organized into a combined recommended budget to be submitted to the council and displayed for public viewing.
The budget is then up for approval by the council in late June following a public hearing process. This year, the final June meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 19.
Also approved during this week's council meeting was the 2023 Gordon County Local Emergency Operations Plan. The plan was approved by Gordon County's Board of Commissioners at their meeting last week.
Available for viewing at gordoncounty.org online, the plan is intended to provide a comprehensive framework for county-wide emergency management by addressing the roles and responsibilities of government organizations. It also aims to provide a link to local, state, federal, and private organizations and resources that may be needed in response to local disasters and emergencies.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All regular meetings are open to the public.
Calhoun Times managing editor
Blake Silvers is managing editor of the Calhoun Times.
