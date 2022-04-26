Calhoun City Council STOCK

It was a light agenda at Monday night's City Council meeting, but an important date was announced. 

The council will hold the first public hearing of the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 budget as part of the body's May 9 regularly scheduled meeting. 

Council members held a budget work session following Monday night's council meeting at the Depot -- beginning the process that will eventually lead to a working budget for city business. 

A copy of the proposed budget can be viewed by the public at cityofcalhoun-ga.com online. 

In old business, the council held its second reading of a Planned Residential Development site amendment for 110 acres at a location off Lover's Lane Road (map and parcel C56B-093) by Artisan Built Communities. 

The previously approved PRD includes a multi-family phase, and the applicant is requesting an amendment replacing that phase with more single-family housing to reduce density in the area. 

The Zoning Advisory Committee is set to meet May 5, with a public hearing before the council set for its May 9 meeting. 

In new business, a date of May 23 was set for a public hearing concerning a beer and wine package license for BP Calhoun Food Mart LLC, 756 Highway 53 East by Aseem Masani. 

Also set was a public hearing date of May 9 concerning an ordinance amendment to Chapter 78, adding Article VII -- Scrap Tire Management to provide for local regulation and enforcement in regards to proper storage and disposal of scrapped or discarded tires. 

Due to the recent merger of BB&T with SunTrust Bank, a resolution was passed by the council designating Truist Bank as the city's depository for funds from the cemetery trust. 

In a pair of appointments by the council, Lucia Eastham was appointed to the Zoning Advisory Board following a motion by Councilman Ed Moyer and a second from Councilman Ray Denmon, while George Crowley was appointed to the Revolving Loan Committee with a motion from Denmon and a second from Councilman Al Edwards. 

The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All regular meetings are open to the public. 

