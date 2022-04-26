In old business, the council held its second reading of a Planned Residential Development site amendment for 110 acres at a location off Lover's Lane Road (map and parcel C56B-093) by Artisan Built Communities.
The previously approved PRD includes a multi-family phase, and the applicant is requesting an amendment replacing that phase with more single-family housing to reduce density in the area.
The Zoning Advisory Committee is set to meet May 5, with a public hearing before the council set for its May 9 meeting.
In new business, a date of May 23 was set for a public hearing concerning a beer and wine package license for BP Calhoun Food Mart LLC, 756 Highway 53 East by Aseem Masani.
Also set was a public hearing date of May 9 concerning an ordinance amendment to Chapter 78, adding Article VII -- Scrap Tire Management to provide for local regulation and enforcement in regards to proper storage and disposal of scrapped or discarded tires.
Due to the recent merger of BB&T with SunTrust Bank, a resolution was passed by the council designating Truist Bank as the city's depository for funds from the cemetery trust.
In a pair of appointments by the council, Lucia Eastham was appointed to the Zoning Advisory Board following a motion by Councilman Ed Moyer and a second from Councilman Ray Denmon, while George Crowley was appointed to the Revolving Loan Committee with a motion from Denmon and a second from Councilman Al Edwards.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All regular meetings are open to the public.