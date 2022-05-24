Calhoun’s City Council approved its new zoning map following a public hearing Monday, and also named a new finance director.
The city zoning map — viewable online at calhoungis.maps.arcgis.com — is organized by the Geographic Information Systems department and shows parcel zoning designations by color coding.
A public hearing concerning the map drew one speaker in county resident Ann Dimon who said she is concerned about the rapid development and deforestation around the city, as well as traffic.
Following the hearing, the new zoning map passed by unanimous vote.
Filling a recent vacancy in the city’s Finance Department, the council voted unanimously to promote Assistant Finance Director Jacob Fox to the director’s position.
“We’ve been very impressed with his job performance, and we feel like he would be an excellent candidate and choice to run the finance department as Finance Director,” City Administrator Paul Worley told the council during his recommendation of Fox.
Also unanimously approved following public hearing was a beer and wine package license for BP Calhoun Food Mart LLC, 756 Highway 53, owned by Aseem Masani and managed by Krupa Desai.
During his comments, Mayor Jimmy Palmer took time to remind the public that city offices will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, and also that the second public hearing of the Fiscal Year — July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 — budget and Capital Plan is scheduled for the council’s meeting on June 13.
In new business, the city’s third quarter financials — covering July 1, 2021 through March 31, 2022 — were presented to the council.
“We’re very pleased with our financial position through the third quarter,” Worley said.
City collections currently stand at 92% ($14,462,034) of budgeted projections, according to Worley, with property tax collections at 96% and licensing and permitting well over 100% so far.
On the expenditure side, Worley said the city is at 75%, with almost all departments “at or below budgeted amounts.” The exceptions being the Downtown Development Authority with added expenses of two BBQ, Boogie & Blues festivals within the same fiscal year, and the Fire Department which recently purchased required breathing equipment and an adjoining piece of property.
On the utilities side, Administrator Larry Vickery reported water and sewer revenues currently around 82% — $4,000,000 — with expenditures at 71%.
Following a nomination by Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo, Monica Pierson was appointed unanimously by the council to fill Jerry Carroll’s unexpired vacant position on the Zoning Advisory Board.
In another pair of unanimous votes, Councilman Al Edwards was designated the city’s delegate to the annual Georgia Municipal Association’s membership business meeting on June 26, and Councilman Ray Denmon was made the city’s representative at the upcoming Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia convention in July.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, June 13, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.