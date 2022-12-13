Calhoun City Council STOCK

In a light agenda for Calhoun's City Council this week, members approved a sign variance and the renewal of several alcohol licenses. 

Monday night, council members okayed a request from Fox & Brindle Construction to vary a multi-business industrial sign from 120 square feet up to 400 square feet for a facility at 319 Clarence King Parkway. 

