In a light agenda for Calhoun's City Council this week, members approved a sign variance and the renewal of several alcohol licenses.
Monday night, council members okayed a request from Fox & Brindle Construction to vary a multi-business industrial sign from 120 square feet up to 400 square feet for a facility at 319 Clarence King Parkway.
A hearing on the matter drew no public comment, and came before the council with a recommendation for approval from the Zoning Advisory Board.
Councilman Al Edwards stated that the variance made sense with a sign serving five businesses with 400 square feet rather than on five individual 120 square feet signs in the same area. The measure was unanimously approved 4-0.
Five manager change requests were also unanimously approved for local businesses. Those were CPD USA LLC, 1531 Dews Pond Road -- Jyotshaneben Patel to Alnoor Somani; CVS No. 4506, 402 N. Wall St. -- Miranda Adcock to Daniel Clark; El Nopal, 179 Golden Circle Drive -- Eddie Segura to Erick Palacios; Jai Baliyade V Inc., 295 W. Line St. -- Vinod Patel to Arpit Patel; and Wings 101, 171 W. Belmont Drive -- Tim Hight to Jolena Bomar.
Also approved were alcohol license renewals in various categories. Those were Beer Package -- AI Food Mart, and Calhoun Food and Tobacco; Beer and Wine Package -- A Knight Hi Tech, Buc-ee's, CPD USA, CVS, IGA, and Walmart; Beer, Wine and Liquor Package -- ABC Liquor, Calhoun Liquor, and Liquor Mart; Beer and Liquor Pouring -- Estela's Taqueria; Beer, Wine and Liquor Pouring -- El Nopal; Beer, Wine and Liquor Pouring (Private Club) -- VFW; Beer and Wine Pouring (Theatre) -- Calhoun Gordon Arts Council; Beer and Wine Pouring [Note: Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo abstained from this category vote] -- Dub's High on the Hog, Wall Street Catering; and Beer Pouring -- World of Wings.
Due to the Christmas holiday, the next meeting of the council is set for Monday, Dec. 19, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.