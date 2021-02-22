Members of the Calhoun City Council approved a pair of special event permits for upcoming events downtown at their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night at the Depot, 109 S. King St.
The first permit approved was for a road closure request by Andy Baxter for the 10th Annual Baxter Dean Runway Show featuring country music singer Sara Evans, scheduled for Friday, April 30, from 2 to 10 p.m. The request is for the closure of a portion of Court Street between Wall Street and Park Avenue.
Another permit was approved by the city for street closings for the upcoming BBQ Boogie & Blues event. The request from the Downtown Development Authority is for the short block of King Street between Court Street and Oothcalooga Street be limited access only starting Thursday, Sept. 23. The block would remain closed until Saturday, Sept. 25, at 9 p.m. In addition, a section of Park Avenue from Harlen Street to Oothcalooga Street would also be limited access only from Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. until Saturday at 7 p.m.
Both permits were unanimously approved by a 5-0 voice vote without further discussion. The closings are also both subject to approval by the Georgia Department of Transportation.
In other business, the council heard a second reading of a proposal to changes in the city's Financial Policies and Procedures Manual concerning college, school or special training reimbursements for employees. The proposal would attempt to ensure employees stay long enough after education related payouts for the city to get a return on investment.
City Administrator Paul Worley reported $3,913,000 on hand in the general fund through January during his cash report. He also reported the 2018 SPLOST at around $3,600,000 and falling as expected with work beginning at the new city police department site.
Also dwindling as expected is the 2011 SPLOST fund as work continues on phase II of the utility and road work on Peters Street. That fund sits at around $835,000.
Worley also reported the city's revolving loan amount has reduced to around $214,000.
"We're getting that fund to a better level where we could entertain new loans that may come our way," Worley said. "We would definitely welcome that."
Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery offered a cash report as well, reporting $7,601,925 on hand.