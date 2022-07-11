This year's United Way of Gordon County Unity Run will have a different look, with an entirely new route approved by Calhoun's City Council.
Approved unanimously at Monday night's council meeting was a special event permit and road closure request by UWGC to be held Tuesday, Sept. 27, with setup to begin at 4 p.m. and breakdown at 9 p.m.
The new route will begin at the Depot, 109 S. King St., turn right onto Pine Street, left onto River Street, left again onto Oothcalooga Street, right onto the Highway 53 Spur, left again onto River Street at the traffic signal, right onto Second Avenue, the back to the Depot on South King Street.
"We were trying to develop a path that's more sustainable for everyone, and also a little bit safer where there's light," said UWGC Executive Director Jennifer Latour prior to the vote, saying the new route will also give a more true time for runners without the hills. "We're really happy with this new proposed route."
Council members also heard several annexation and zoning requests that drew no public comment.
Annexation and zoning requests for .689 acres at 158 Thornwood Drive by Stephanie Brown to go from county to R-1 city residential were both unanimously passed per the recommendation of the Zoning Advisory Board.
Also passing unanimously, and with the recommendation of the ZAB were annexation and zoning requests from county to city C-2 commercial from Corey Campbell for 2.10 acres at 1462 Highway 53 Spur.
Another annexation and zoning request from county to R-1 city residential by Robert Owens was passed unanimously for 2.19 acres at 937 Dews Pond Road, another request with ZAB recommendation.
Also with the recommendation of the ZAB, an annexation and zoning request by Joana Sanchez for county to R-1B residential for .45 acres at 1355 Highway 41 North by Joana Sanchez was unanimously passed.
Passing 4-0 was a zoning change from C-2 to R-1B residential for .38 acres at 457 W. Line St., by Olga Lopez, also at the recommendation of the ZAB.
One hearing that did draw several speakers in opposition was an annexation and zoning request from county to R-2 residential for 6.27 acres on Morrow Road by Brannon Fain. The measure did not come with any recommendation by the ZAB after a vote on at the body's July 7 meeting died without a motion.
Developers were seeking a variance to reduce the R-2 zoning buffer from 50 feet to 40 feet for encroachment on surrounding properties for the proposed 96-unit complex currently dubbed "Morrow Road Apartments."
After hearing from several nearby residents on during the public hearing, Fain asked the council to table the matter until more information could be gathered and presented at a later date.
In other business, a Utility Division charge-off request of $82,910.10 was approved unanimously, a one-fourteenth of 1% portion of the department's $57,107,656 in total collections. The low requested amount drew congratulations from all council members.
Two were unanimously approved for terms on the Calhoun-Gordon County Library Board: Kathleen Shirley for a three year term ending June 30, 2025, and Beth Holcomb to fill the unexpired term of Susan Bennett also ending June 30, 2025.
Finally, the council also unanimously approved a manager change request for Aldi, 647 Highway 53, from Johnanna Lugo to Robert Peters.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday, July 25, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.