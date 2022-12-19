City approves Ellis as Utilities Administrator

Several items concerning City of Calhoun Utilities took up the majority of this week's council meeting.
With the retirement of longtime City Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery becoming official on Jan. 2, current Assistant Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis was unanimously approved by the council as Vickery's replacement.
"We all appreciate the years of service that Larry Vickery has provided to the City of Calhoun," City Administrator Paul Worley said.
Having worked in various capacities for the the department for over eight years, Ellis was recommended by Vickery as Assistant Administrator in August of last year, a measure also unanimously approved by the council.
"He has built up good experience while training under Mr. Vickery," Worley said before recommending Ellis for the administrator position. "He's done an excellent job, and I think he would be an excellent candidate to be appointed the new Utilities Administrator for the City of Calhoun."
In 2014, Ellis was promoted from within the department to replace a retiring Jerry Crawford as City Water and Sewer Director.
Staying on the topic of utilties, council members voted unanimously to approve an amendment to a power purchase contract between the Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and its participants, increasing the price per megawhat hower from $25.91 to $29.06. The change also reduces the agreement term from 20 down to 15 years.
"We feel like this is still advantageous for us," Ellis said, adding that the deal is for solar power. "We have also entered into an agreement with Walmart corporate to provide solar for them as well, and this would be included in that agreement."
Also approved were two other agreements between the city, MEAG and the City of Grantville. One agreement for the sale of certain excess reserve capacity to that city, and the other agreement for the sale of certain excess supplemental capacity -- both agreement's pursuant to Section 312 of the Power Sales Contract.
"Both of these agreements are for a one year period ending at the end of December of 2023," Ellis said. "These are excess capacity that the City of Calhoun has and Grantville will use that capacity ... so it's not capacity that Calhoun used this year."
On a separate note, also approved was a manager change request at CDP USA LLC, 1531 Dews Pond Road from Jyotshanaben Patel to Amin Somani, as well as the council's 2023 meeting and holiday schedule.
Finally, the city approved several license renewal requests, including Taxi licenses for Taxi Express and Taxi Latino; Beer Package licenses for 1133 Enterprise Inc. A1 Grocery, and Lucky 7 Lotto; Beer, Wine, and Liquor Pouring licenses for Duke's, and Trackside Pizza; and Beer and Wine Pouring -- Theater for the GEM Theatre.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Calhoun City Council is set for Monday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St. -- the first meeting of the new year. All meetings are open to the public.