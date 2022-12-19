City approves Ellis as Utilities Administrator

Kyle Ellis (right) looks on as City Council members vote unanimously to approve him as the new Utilities Administrator.  

 Blake Silvers

Several items concerning City of Calhoun Utilities took up the majority of this week's council meeting. 

With the retirement of longtime City Utilities Administrator Larry Vickery becoming official on Jan. 2, current Assistant Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis was unanimously approved by the council as Vickery's replacement. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In