Members of the Calhoun City Council approved several items, including three rezoning requests, two of which included annexation.
A pair of adjoining properties at 1544 Highway 53 Spur were each approved for annexation into the city, as well as rezoning.
According to attorney John Robbins, a convenience store is planned for one of the two acre parcels. The city approved rezoning from county to C-2 for that property.
Apartments are planned for the other two acres, according to Robbins, and zoning was approved from county to R-2 for that parcel.
Both pieces of property by ZR Holdings LLC and are located at the corner of the Highway 53 Spur and Forest Heights Drive.
Another rezoning was approved by the council for 15.81 acres off Travelers Pathway behind the Pilot Travel Center at Highway 41 and I-75 from C-2 to Industrial-G.
The parcel, owned by Stanley Simpson, is the future home of Traveloko, according to a sign at the property.
Also approved by the council was a beer and wine package license request from Buc-ee's No. 52, 601 Union Grove Road.
None of the public hearings drew comment from members of the public.
In other business, the council approved Councilman Al Edwards as the city's designated voting delegate for the annual GMA membership business meeting on Aug. 8.
The council also approved the requested homecoming parade permit from Calhoun City Schools for Thursday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., following the traditional route through town. That application is subject to approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
A request by the city telecommunications department to make 15 electronic items surplus for sale on GovDeals was also unanimously approved.
Monday, July 26 is the next scheduled meeting of the city council. That meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St. That meeting will be open to the public.
All votes by the council were unanimous, but without Mayor Pro Tem Crowley who wasn't present.