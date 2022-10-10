In a busy agenda for Calhoun's City Council Monday night, a number of requests were heard and approved by the body.
Councilmembers approved a beer and package license request from Al Food Mart LLC, 461 Harris Beamer Road with Mirza Muhammad I Baig listed as manager and corporate officer. A public hearing on the matter drew no speakers.
A public hearing was also held to correct typographical errors to two previously codified ordinances One ordinance (1029) previously changed square footage for two bedroom floor area for duplexes, triplexes, townhouses, condominiums or cottages from 850 square feet to 950 square feet for planned residential development. The second (973) changed the maximum building height for C-2 zoning from 50 feet to 75 feet. That hearing also drew no speakers and the measure was passed.
Withdrawn was a second reading of a distilled spirits, wine, and beer package license request MPS Ventures LLC, 255 West Line St. (Warehouse Liquor Store), with Ashwin Pattni as corporate officer and Amin Nooruddin Somani as store manager.
Approved was a request from Calhoun City Schools to use fund balance for redemption of final principal payment for City of Calhoun General Obligation School Bonds.
Also approved as a street closure by Gordon County Government to close Piedmont Street all day on Wednesday, Oct. 19 between the new Judicial Building and the Gordon County Courthouse so the city can install new water lines into the courthouse for current renovations.
Another street closure request was also approved for Calhoun First Baptist Church to close the section of Fain Street from College Street to Pitts Street on Friday, October 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for the Anne Jones Memorial Preschool to allow the children to participate in “Trunk or Treat," so children, parents and teachers can cross the street safely.
Several requests from the Calhoun Housing Authority were approved, including reappointments for Clinton Marshall, whose term expired on Sept. 6, 2021, to another five-year term to expire on Sept. 6, 2026, as well as Rhonda Massengill, whose term expired Sept. 6, 2022, to another five-year term to expire on Sept. 6, 2027.
Also approved was a request from the Housing Authority to update the terms of the following board members to match Calhoun Housing Authority records: Clifford Free (term expiring July 16, 2023), Billie Erwin (term expiring July 16, 2024), and Tony Pyle (term expiring July 16, 2025).
Councilmembers approved the change of December's council meeting date of Dec. 26 to Dec. 19 due to the Christmas holiday.
Finally, the council approved a request from Calhoun Police Department to use $8,111 in state forfeiture funds from Police Account No. 1 to share the cost of a new canine, and training for the canine and the handler through “Custom Canine Unlimited” sponsored by the Veteran’s Administration. The six week training course will have 60% paid by the VA with 40% paid with the CPD funds.
All votes were unanimous 3-0 with Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo absent.
The next regular meeting of the Calhoun City Council is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 24, at 7 p.m. at the Depot, 109 S. King St.