Calhoun City Council STOCK

Calhoun City Council

 Blake Silvers

In a busy agenda for Calhoun's City Council Monday night, a number of requests were heard and approved by the body.

Councilmembers approved a beer and package license request from Al Food Mart LLC, 461 Harris Beamer Road with Mirza Muhammad I Baig listed as manager and corporate officer. A public hearing on the matter drew no speakers.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In