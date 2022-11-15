Calhoun’s City Council held one public hearing at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, and voted on several other items.
A distilled spirits, wine, and beer pouring license was unanimously approved for Doros Italian Calhoun LLC, 114 Court St., following a public hearing that drew no speakers. Miguel Villegas represented the downtown eatery as officer and store manager.
Also approved was a request from the Gordon County Board of Health to reappoint Lisha Nichelson for an additional six-year term. Nichelson’s current term will expire Dec. 31, and the new term to expire Dec. 31, 2028.
A manager change request for Walmart No. 1215, 450 W. Belmont Drive, was approved from Tien Trinh to Austin Dalton.
Also unanimously approved was a road closure request by the Downtown Development Authority to close Hicks Street between Wall and Piedmont streets for the annual Christmas tree lighting to be held on the lawn of City Hall, 226 S. Wall St., Sunday, Nov. 20, between 6 and 9 p.m.
Finally, the council held the first reading of a sign variance request for 319 Clarence King Parkway by Fox & Brindle from 120 to 400 square feet for a monument sign to serve five tenants. A Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held Thursday, Dec. 8, with a public hearing before the council Monday, Dec. 12.
On hand for Monday night’s meeting were several members of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce Youth Leadership Class of 2023.
“It is a very good program,” Mayor Jimmy Palmer said. “These are quality students from all of the schools and we appreciate their effort.”
This year’s class includes 34 seniors from Calhoun, Gordon Central and Sonoraville High Schools, as well as Georgia-Cumberland Academy.
“It’s a commitment that you’ve made to spend your time doing something that you don’t have to do, but you get to do,” Mayor Pro Tem Al Edwards said.
Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo, who is also an educator, told the students that it was youth just like them who inspired her to seek office originally.
“One of the reasons I ran is because I wanted to show our youth that wherever you land ... get involved,” she said.
The program, now in its 28th year has graduated around 1,250 students.
Both Councilman Ed Moyer and Ray Denmon both pointed out to the students on hand that they each have sons who previously graduated from the program and now hold leadership positions within their communities.
The next scheduled council meeting is set for Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., at the Calhoun Depot, 109 S. King St. All meetings are open to the public.