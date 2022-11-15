City Council hosts Youth Leadership students

Several members of the 2022-23 Gordon Chamber Youth Leadership class visited Calhoun’s City Council meeting Monday night.

 Blake Silvers

Calhoun’s City Council held one public hearing at Monday night’s regularly scheduled meeting, and voted on several other items.

A distilled spirits, wine, and beer pouring license was unanimously approved for Doros Italian Calhoun LLC, 114 Court St., following a public hearing that drew no speakers. Miguel Villegas represented the downtown eatery as officer and store manager.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In