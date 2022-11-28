Calhoun City Council STOCK

Calhoun City Council

 Blake Silvers

In a light agenda for the Calhoun City Council's regularly scheduled meeting this week, several alcohol-related items were passed. 

Council members unanimously passed a request from the GEM Theatre for the provision of alcohol sales at two additional events in December: Celtic Angels on Dec. 2, and the Dana Paterson Memorial Christmas Concert on Dec. 17. 

