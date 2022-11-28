In a light agenda for the Calhoun City Council's regularly scheduled meeting this week, several alcohol-related items were passed.
Council members unanimously passed a request from the GEM Theatre for the provision of alcohol sales at two additional events in December: Celtic Angels on Dec. 2, and the Dana Paterson Memorial Christmas Concert on Dec. 17.
Also passed unanimously were a slew of alcohol license renewals in various categories:
Beer package -- El Sol, Food Mart & Tobacco, Little Giant, LN Food Mart, N. Wall BP, R&R Grocery.
Beer and wine package -- A Knight Hi Tech, ABC Convenience, Aldi Inc., Circle K 702 E. Highway 53, Circle K 943 Highway 53, Circle K 1310 Highway 41, Circle K 1503 Red Bud Road, Food City, Food Depot, Food Lion, Ginger's Grocery, Kroger, Love's, Pilot, Racetrac, Walgreen's 1101 Red Bud Road, Walgreen's 910 S. Wall St., Xpress Food Mart.
Beer, wine, and liquor package -- CWL USA LLC, Party Liquor, Red Bud Road Liquor Store.
Combination beer package/pouring at private club -- American Legion Post 47.
Beer and wine pouring -- Cracker Barrel, El Sol, Gondolier's Pizza.
All votes were passed 3-0 with Councilwoman Jackie Palazzolo absent.
Finally, Mayor Jimmy Palmer conducted the second reading of a sign variance request by Fox & Brindle Construction Company to vary from 120 square feet to 400 square feet for a monument sign serving five tenants at 319 Clarence King Parkway. A Zoning Advisory Board meeting will be held on the matter Dec. 8, with a public hearing before the council Dec. 12.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.