City approves 155-unit townhouse development

City Council members cleared the way for a large townhouse development this week, and held a hearing on another large warehouse facility.
Zoning was approved for a pair of adjoining properties on both Soldiers Pathway and Tate Bend Road Monday night — totaling just over 22.5 acres — for a planned 155 townhouses.
“This is a tract that has been vacant and unused for over 20 years,” Adairsville-based developer Darin Hardin said.
Hardin said the project will likely be built in three phases with units ranging between $175,000 and $250,000.
“It will take us two or three phases, probably 50 at a time,” he said.
The zoning changes from C-2 to R2-A for the 6.14 acres on Soldiers Pathway, and PRD to R2-A for the 16.4 acres on Tate Bend Road each came with recommendation for approval from the zoning board and was approved unanimously by the council following a public hearing.
A hearing was also held concerning the annexation and zoning of a large industrial warehousing facility on Union Grove Road, but that matter was tabled until the April 11 meeting at the request of the applicant.
According to Seefried Development Management representative Doug Smith or Atlanta, the applicant needs time to work out a right-of-way issue concerning a traffic light near the planned 730,000-square-foot industrial warehouse project.
“We’d just like a little more time,” Smith said.
Also unanimously approved by the council was the annexation and rezoning request for a .65-acre parcel at 2680 Highway 41 South by KC’s Homes GA LLC from R-3 to R-1 — again with the blessing of the city zoning board.
Monday night’s final hearing saw the unanimous approval of an 891 square footage variance request from Michael Spivey for an accessory structure on his property as 256 Sunrise Terrace — from 1,509 to 2,400 — a request that got the go-ahead from the zoning board at their March 10 meeting.
Finally, a unanimous vote by the council approved the city’s purchase of a property at 1130 Dews Pond Road.
“This is for a possible transportation upgrade at the intersection of Dews Pond Road and Curtis Parkway,” Mayor Jimmy Palmer said.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday, March 28.