In a short agenda for the Calhoun City Council this week, a change was made to an alcohol ordinance, and a pair of road closures were approved.
Council members voted unanimously Monday night to amend the existing city provisions regarding alcohol sales at licensed facilities. The changes pertain to drinks being served to the table, sales and pouring at lodging establishments, and uniform provisions for special event sales of malt beverages and wine by approved vendors.
"It's basically a chance to make some modifications we've seen a need for over time," City Attorney George Govignon said.
One change is making establishments responsible for background checks on individual servers rather than the Police Department. The other change allows for over-the-bar serving of alcohol at local hotels and motels that have a restaurant or lobby bar -- with certain restrictions.
A public hearing on the matter drew no speakers ahead of a 4-0 passage.
Also approved was a pair of road closure requests from Echota Baptist Church. One request was to block the road beginning at the front steps of the church on College Circle to the stop sign behind the church at Short North Wall Street from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, June 4, through Friday, June 6 for Vacation Bible School. The other request was to block the same stretch of road from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, for the church's annual Out of School Bash.
Finally, the council unanimously approve City Utilities Administrator Kyle Ellis to fill his predecessor Larry Vickery's expiring term on the Gordon County Development Authority.
The next scheduled meeting of the council is set for Monday, May 8, at 7 p.m., at the Depot, 109 S. King St.