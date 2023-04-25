Calhoun City Council STOCK

Calhoun City Council

 Blake Silvers

In a short agenda for the Calhoun City Council this week, a change was made to an alcohol ordinance, and a pair of road closures were approved. 

Council members voted unanimously Monday night to amend the existing city provisions regarding alcohol sales at licensed facilities. The changes pertain to drinks being served to the table, sales and pouring at lodging establishments, and uniform provisions for special event sales of malt beverages and wine by approved vendors. 

