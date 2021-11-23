In a light agenda at this week's Calhoun City Council meeting, alcohol consumption and licensing took center stage.
Following a public hearing that drew no speakers, the council unanimously made minor changes to the city's ordinance concerning public consumption of alcohol.
"Just a small change to our existing alcohol ordinance," City Administrator Paul Worley said. "Just a clarification that attorney [George] Govignon helped us with when it comes to consumption of alcohol outdoors."
The code in question specifically pertained to alcohol sold in the city limits at special events outdoors in public. According to the city, the changes being made simply articulate the language within the current ordinance without changing the intent.
"This ordinance clarifies that anyone who goes through the proper permitting is permitted to dispense in designated areas, and would have to dispense in a designated container," Worley said. "That just provides some clarification."
Also approved by the council were a host of alcohol license renewals. Those included a beer pouring license for World of Wings; beer and wine pouring licenses for Cracker Barrel, El Sol Restaurant and Gondolier's Pizza; a Beer, win and liquor pouring license for El Nopal; beer and win package licenses for A Knight Hi Tech, Kroger, and both Calhoun Walgreens locations; and beer package licenses for El Sol Hispanic Grocery, Food Mart & Tobacco, and Calhoun Food & Tobacco.
Council members also unanimously approved new alcohol sales management at both Walgreens locations, as well as a pawn manager change at National Title Pawn of Calhoun LLC, 117 W. Belmont Drive.
In other business, the council approved a resolution agreeing to be bound by a memorandum of understanding between the State of Georgia and the city pertaining to current opiate litigation.
All votes on the evening were unanimously passed 3-0 with Councilman Ray Denmon absent.
In his administrator's report, Worley told the council that through the end of October, the city's general fund reported just over $3.2 million, up from $2.4 million in September. Meanwhile, the city's revolving loan fund sits at around $340,000.
The city's Hotel/Motel Tax reported $73,697 for August, a "significant drop" from a record reporting of $109,000 in July. The total was still far better than the COVID quarantine period amount of $43,000 in August of 2020.
Utilities administrator Larry Vickery reported $4,198,250 in checking and investments and savings of $1,898,094 - totaling $6,096,344.
The next meeting of the council is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 13, at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.