Citizens petition for guard rails on Boone Ford Road

A dangerous stretch of county roadway has citizens and government officials looking for ways to possibly improve safety in the area.
About a mile-long stretch of Boone Ford Road that has a steep grade and little-to-no shoulder has seen a multitude of serious wrecks and several fatalities over the years -- especially between Orchard Way and Tucker Hollow Road.
"It's very steep, it's very narrow," Cassie Ferguson told the Gordon County Board of Commissioners Tuesday night. "There have been a lot of wrecks there, and several fatalities."
A mother of teenagers, Ferguson said an upcoming move for her family that will require daily use of Boone Ford Road has her concerned for the safety of her children.
"I've got kids that will start driving in just a few months, and we're about to move back out on Boone Ford Road," Ferguson said. "I've lived off of that road for my whole life, and it's always been a very scary area."
Ferguson told commissioners her research through accident records shows 28 wrecks on that stretch since 2017.
"I don't know what the right thing is, or what we can physically do, but I feel like something needs to be done there, whether it be a guard rail, or the rumble strips at the top and the bottom of the hill to make people slow down," Ferguson said.
Gordon Central senior Mason Fuller, 18, was killed on the morning of March 10 when the 2006 Lexus he was driving left the stretch of roadway, traveled down the steep embankment and struck a tree. He was on his way to school.
Since Fuller's death, county officials have been looking at ways to make the roadway more safe.
"We've had an engineer out since the last wreck to look at that area of Boone Ford Road," County Administrator Jim Ledbetter said, adding that recent work on the upcoming Special Local Option Sales Tax referendum currently includes improvements on Boone Ford. "It's just tragic and heartbreaking for anyone to be hurt or lose a life."
The very hurdles that make the stretch of road unsafe also make it frustratingly difficult for the government to improve, but it's a task officials said hopefully they can find a solution to.
"It's a hard area to fix because of the elevations," Ledbetter said. "There's not enough room to just put in guard rails."
Ledbetter said that the addition of signage over the years has helped some, but the county intends to look and see what more can be done.