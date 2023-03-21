Citizens petition for guard rails on Boone Ford Road

Cassie Ferguson addresses County Commission members about safety issues on Boone Ford Road. 

 gordoncounty.org

A dangerous stretch of county roadway has citizens and government officials looking for ways to possibly improve safety in the area. 

About a mile-long stretch of Boone Ford Road that has a steep grade and little-to-no shoulder has seen a multitude of serious wrecks and several fatalities over the years -- especially between Orchard Way and Tucker Hollow Road. 

