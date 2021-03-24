For many folks around Northwest Georgia, the Cherokee Phoenix is a point of pride in local history. It’s also a historic achievement associated with the sadness and betrayal leading up to the Trail of Tears and Cherokee removal from the area.
School kids by the generations, especially in Gordon County, have seen demonstrations in the Cherokee capital of New Echota of a reconstructed print shop there. They learn about Sequoyah and the alphabet that made the Cherokee newspaper possible.
That’s all very interesting history, but what many outside the Cherokee Nation don’t realize is the Phoenix still exists and continues to serve many of its original functions today.
“I think it’s just as important as it was in 1828,” said current Cherokee Phoenix Executive Editor Tyler Thomas. “It’s here to inform, educate and help citizens be more aware of services and programs — and also to share success stories of citizens with the rest of the world.”
Rolling off the press in late February of 1828, the first edition of the Phoenix was printed in both Cherokee and English, a feat in and of itself at the time. The syllabary had only recently been created by Sequoyah.
“If you look at it in the years before the paper was actually formed ... only seven years before did the written language of the Cherokee people get created,” Thomas said. “This was all in an effort to show their non-native neighbors, ‘hey we’re a lot like you. We’re working to assimilate. There’s no need for land encroachment.’”
Anti-encroachment advocacy was one of the original purposes the Cherokee Nation and the first editor of the Phoenix, Elias Boudinot had for the newspaper.
Born into a prominent family in Oothcalooga near present day Calhoun, Gallegina “Buck” Uwati became known as Elias Boudinot once he entered school in Connecticut. Before that, young Uwaiti had been educated at the Moravian mission near his home. Having already led an effort to translate the New Testament into Cherokee in 1824, he was chosen by the Cherokee General Council to head up the Phoenix upon his return to New Echota.
Missionary Rev. Samuel Worcester and the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions helped Boudinot secure funding to build an office and buy equipment for the paper. Boudinot’s brother Stand Watie, and fellow Cherokee leaders John Ridge and Elijah Hicks, also raised funds.
“It was a tool to inform non-natives and big wigs in other areas in hopes they’d find favor with them,” Thomas said. “Obviously that didn’t work.”
Not only was the newspaper a landmark for the Cherokee people, but was one of the earliest print operations in the entire area, period, predating the Calhoun Times by over four decades, Dalton’s Daily Citizen by nearly 20 years and the Rome News-Tribune by 15.
The newspaper has taken on various forms through the years, but the largest challenge came when it restarted in Oklahoma after Cherokee removal from Georgia.
Originally the Phoenix was an advocate for the Cherokee people, and to accomplish that the paper had to keep an eye not only on the federal government and the state of Georgia, but also the Cherokee government itself.
That is a mission the newspaper still tries to accomplish each day.
“We are a nation of 380,000 plus people,” Thomas said. “We have a mission to hold our Cherokee Nation government accountable, but also to hold the (Oklahoma) state and federal governments accountable.”
With readers in nearly every U.S. state and even other countries, the Phoenix has a unique distribution for a relatively small newspaper.
“Citizens across the country and the world read our paper,” Thomas said. “We have a twice monthly print edition, and we’re the go-to source for Cherokee Nation news.”
Just like in the paper’s early days, the Phoenix also still serves as a tool to educate Cherokee citizens, but also remains as a resource for non-citizens who want to learn about Cherokee culture and heritage.
“We understand that, sadly, a lot of the education systems around the country don’t touch on native history,” Thomas said. “My exposure to native history and culture was minimal. I’ve learned more from college and working here than I ever did through my earlier education.”
Still associated with the Cherokee Nation, just like the nation itself, the Phoenix is now headquartered in the nation’s tribal complex in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Despite many starts and stops in business over the last two centuries, the paper’s original spirit lives on.
“It’s a mission that we hold near and dear to our hearts,” Thomas said. “Our staff is very proud to continue this tradition. It’s something to be celebrated and honored and a duty for us to uphold.”
Just like any newspaper, the Phoenix has had to roll with the punches and continuously adapt to changing times over the years.
“We’re no different than a lot of newspapers,” Thomas said. “The print edition is our cornerstone, but we know this is the 21st century. We have the same problem that newspapers across the nation have in figuring out how to get our content in front of the people.”
These days, the revamped cherokeephoenix.org serves readers online, and the paper is working on a new mobile app.
“We go to social media to push our content,” Thomas said. “We’re just trying to create a digital footprint.”
Even with far more forced interruptions and unique challenges over the years than many other long-lasting newspapers around the country, Thomas said there’s something intangible that has kept the legacy of the Cherokee Phoenix moving forward for nearly 200 years.
“It’s because of the Cherokee spirit,” he said. “We’ve persevered over several daunting circumstances — from contact, to removal, to allotment and civil war — all of those things, the people have persevered and triumphed over.”