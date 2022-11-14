A Chattanooga man has been indicted on charges stemming for a fatal police chase through Gordon County in May.
Joshua Taylor Eaker of Chattanooga, was arrested in mid-May after leading Bartow County authorities on a chase that ended with the death of a Gordon County resident near the Sonoraville community.
Eaker was indicted in a special presentment by a Gordon County Grand Jury on Nov. 9 on charges of Felony murder, two counts of fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, and reckless driving.
According to Gordon County Sheriffs Office reports, on the evening of Tuesday, May 17, a pursuit began just after 7 p.m. on Interstate 75 and ended east of the Sonoraville community on Highway 53, resulting the death of a bystander.
A patrol vehicle from Bartow County and the vehicle being pursued were both involved in the crash, which also involved an all-terrain vehicle.
Deputies were pursuing a gray Nissan Titan eastbound on Fairmount Highway and, according to Georgia State Patrol reports, a BCSO deputy utilized the PIT maneuver to end the pursuit. The truck, driven by Joshua T. Eaker, began to rotate counterclockwise and traveled off the north edge of the roadway and into a ditch at a very high rate of speed.
Eaker’s vehicle struck an ATV which was traveling west in the ditch. The ATV’s operator, Dustin Cody Thomas, 48, of Calhoun, was killed.
No Gordon County vehicles or personnel were involved in the crash.
A Bartow County Jail report listed Eaker as a 33-year-old Chattanooga, Tennessee resident who was booked into jail at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday.
According to Georgia State Patrol reports, a trooper had been completing a fatal crash investigation on I-75 Northbound near Mile Marker 311. The trooper was notified by Troop A Communications of a vehicle pursuit traveling north toward his location. The trooper observed a gray Nissan Titan pickup truck approaching the crash scene at a high rate of speed.
The pickup traveled off the east edge of the interstate and drove around the crash scene, through the grass, before re-entering I-75 northbound. The trooper began pursuing the pickup as it exited at the 312. The pursuit traveled east on Fairmount Highway toward Ga. 53 and traveled along Ga. 53 eastbound.
During the pursuit, the trooper’s vehicle struck a raised concrete sewer opening along the edge of the roadway which disabled his patrol vehicle and ended his involvement in the pursuit. The patrol vehicle was towed from the scene and the trooper was cleared at the scene by EMTs.