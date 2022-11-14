A Chattanooga man has been indicted on charges stemming for a fatal police chase through Gordon County in May. 

Joshua Taylor Eaker of Chattanooga, was arrested in mid-May after leading Bartow County authorities on a chase that ended with the death of a Gordon County resident near the Sonoraville community. 

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In