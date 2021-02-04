Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful, the City of Calhoun, the Calhoun Woman’s Club and Georgia Cumberland Academy are coming together this year to celebrate Arbor Day 2021 with the community.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, volunteers will gather at the Calhoun Recreation Department to give away free tree seedlings to anyone who stops by. National Arbor Day will be observed Apr. 30 this year.
Tree seedlings that will be available at the event free-of-charge include Pecan, River Birch, Persimmon, Bald Cypress, Paw Paw, Kousa Dogwood, Sweet Bay Magnolia, Black Locust, Hawthorn, Buttonbush, Red Oak and Crepe Myrtle. Other varieties may also be available.
Social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the giveaway, and protective face masks will be required.
To reserve an appointment to pick up a seedling, call 770-881-2710. Appointments will be honored before drop-in visits.
The announcement of Arbor Day festivities comes just one week after Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful hosted its first-ever election sign recycling event with Mohawk Home.
KCGB, a local Keep America Beautiful affiliate committed to promoting a healthier, safer and more livable community through education, beautification and environmentally sustainable practices, collected dozens of old campaign signs on Jan. 27 to be recycled.
Amanda Tate, a founding member of KCGB, said many of the signs were donated by the local Democrat and Republican parties who reached out to their voting blocks to request old signs be dropped off at the event, rather than thrown away at home.
Tate encouraged those who may not have dropped off their signs last Wednesday to take them and any other recyclable materials to the Calhoun Recycling Center.
Located at 212 Pine Street, the recycling center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The center accepts cardboard, paper board, metal food and soda cans, plastic jugs, bottles, glass bottles, paper products (including sorted office paper, mixed paper, magazines, books and wrapping paper), batteries, appliances and electronics.
To learn more about Keep Calhoun Gordon Beautiful or recycling in Gordon County, visit www.keepcalhoungordonbeautiful.org.