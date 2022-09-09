Coming off yet another comeback road win at Creekview in week three, the Yellow Jackets hosted undefeated Cedartown Friday night for homecoming.
The Bulldogs came into the game on a three win streak, with victories over Rockmart, Callaway, and Sequoyah.
With just a touch of fall weather in the air, Calhoun got the ball first to start the game, starting their drive at their own 21 yard line, an effort that would eventually end with a booming 52-yard punt from Andrew Purdy.
Cedartown would test the Jackets defense on the next drive, taking a 64-yard pass from Reece Tanner down to a first-and-goal situation, but an illegal procedure penalty, some key tackles from Calhoun defenders and a knocked down pass by Dustin Kerns forced a Bulldogs field goal attempt with 3:12 left in the first quarter. Cedartown would miss the kick to keep the game scoreless.
Calhoun got things moving well on their next drive with a 42-yard pass from Trey Townsend to Jadon Thomason to put the Jackets in good position, but an eventual interception from Cedartown’s Xavier Hargrove with 10 seconds left would bring the quarter to a close.
Cedartown would take a huge 79-yard pass from Tanner to Drew Ledbetter in for a touchdown at the 9:50 mark in the second quarter. A good extra point would put the Bulldogs up 7-0.
A big 20 yard pass from Townsend again to Thompson kept the next drive alive after a third-and-long situation for the Jackets, but the effort would end with a 12-yard punt from Purdy on fourth down with just under 7:00 left in the half.
The Bulldogs moved the ball well on the ground on their next drive with runs from Tanner and running back Patrick Gardner. A slant pass from Tanner would get Cedartown into a first-and-goal situation, but some strong goal line defense and a facemask penalty on the Bulldogs moved them out of the red zone. Christian Gregory got a big tackle for a loss on a Cedartown receiver to force a long third-and-goal out of field goal range. On the next play, C.J. Hawkins knocked down a pass in the corner of the end zone. Cedartown went for it on fourth down and a Calhoun sack led to a turnover on downs.
A Dustin Kerns 20-yard catch on third down on Calhoun’s next drive seemed to show promise, but another Cedartown interception in the end zone with 1:42 left, gave the Bulldogs the ball back at their own 20 yard line.
Another deep pass from Cedartown put the Bulldogs inside the Calhoun red zone once again with just over 1:00 left in the half. A holding call on Cedartown would hinder their drive, however, along with more stout red zone defense from the Jackets. The Bulldogs would go for it again on 4th down with 23 yards to go at the 0:46 mark, turning it over on downs.
Calhoun would take it into the locker room at halftime, down 7-0, but a frustrated Coach Clay Stephenson at the half said it could have been much worse.
“We're lucky to be down one score,” Stephenson said. “We keep shooting ourselves in the doggone foot.”
Calhoun kicked off to begin the second half, forcing Cedartown into a fourth down punt at the 9:40 mark.
The Jackets started their first drive of the second half with a fair catch at the 11-yard line. An unsportsmanlike conduct call on the Bulldogs helped keep the drive alive, along with a 26-yard catch by Dustin Kerns from Townsend. The drive, however, would end with a 34-yard Purdy punt to pin the Bulldogs on their own seven yard line.
Calhoun forced the Bulldogs into a fourth down situation on their next drive, but an unsportsmanlike conduct call on Calhoun kept Cedartown alive with a 15-yard penalty. Cedartown got all the way down to the Calhoun three yard line, then handed the ball to Gardner who punched it in. The extra point made it 14-0 Bulldogs.
Caden Williams got a big 16-yard run to start the fourth quarter. That led to a Williams catch from Townsend for a touchdown that was helped by a big block from Christian Bell.
The Carlos Lopez extra point was good to put the Jackets on the board down 14-7.
Lopez would then attempt an onside kick, and it was recovered by Calhoun’s Jacob Schuler on one hop. A miracle catch from freshman Justin Beasley helped keep the drive alive for Calhoun, but the Jackets would eventually be forced to go for it on fourth down. On the fourth down conversion attempt, the Bulldogs got to Townsend, to knock the ball loose and run the other way. Townsend himself made the tackle to prevent a Cedartown touchdown.
The Bulldogs were able to keep the ball moving, running the clock all the way down to the 2:00 mark before a touchdown catch from Harlem Diamond widened the gap even more. The extra point made it 21-7 Bulldogs with 1:57 left to play, and that’s where it would stay.
Next up for Calhoun is crosstown rival Sonoraville Friday, Sept. 16, on the road at The Furnace. Meanwhile, Cedartown will host Dalton Friday, Sept. 23.