The CDC is now recommending COVID-19 vaccines for young children, aged six months through five years. That adds a population of 20 million people to the pool of individuals eligible for vaccination.
Those children are able to get either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at a lower dose than adults receive. CDC recommends that all children in that age range, including those with prior COVID infections, be vaccinated to prevent serious disease.
“Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation’s fight against COVID-19,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “We know millions of parents and caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today’s decision, they can. I encourage parents and caregivers with questions to talk to their doctor, nurse, or local pharmacist to learn more about the benefits of vaccinations and the importance of protecting their children by getting them vaccinated.”
New local cases of COVID-19 have bounced back upwards this week, but Gordon continues to escape new deaths.
Over the past week, Gordon County saw 42 new cases and no deaths. Across Georgia, 14,006 new cases and 43 deaths were reported.
Gordon County’s Community Level has remained in the Low category. This means that individuals should stay up to date on their COVID vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms, and wear a mask if they have symptoms, a positive test, or COVID exposure. Around 60.42% of the country remains at a Low Community Level, a number that has increased over the past week.
Several counties across the state, including the Atlanta metro area and areas south of the city near the Florida border, have jumped to Medium over the past week, showing an increase in their weekly average of new cases.
As of Thursday, the 7-day moving average of test positivity was 17.9%, which is similar to where it was last August. That is higher than the national average, which is around 14% right now, meaning there is higher spread in Georgia than the national average.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order eight free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.