The United Way of Gordon County's annual Dancing with the Stars fundraiser, presented by Mohawk and the Calhoun-Gordon Community Foundation, will celebrate its tenth season on Friday, Apr. 16 at the Calhoun Performing Arts Center when 11 teams take the stage to dance for a cause.
The teams were selected based on their a 1-minute long video submission showcasing the dancing ability of the performers. Those selected to participate in the competition were announced by the United Way of Gordon County online earlier this month and include:
- Abby Crowe and Ben Bingham
- Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Nance
- Carly Curtis and Skylar Benham
- Carson Glaze and Grant Glaze
- Joy and Garrett Nudd
- Kaylan Gaines and Addison Baker
- Lily Stephens and Nate Stockman
- Megan Wright and Christian Lewis
- Mollie Surratt and Adrian Lyles
- Raven Pasley and Ian King
- Suzanne Roberts and Tony Pyle
Tickets for the 2021 Dancing with the Stars competition will go on sale to the public on Saturday, Mar. 27. Social distancing measures will be in place for the event.
As in previous years, all proceeds from the showcase will benefit the United Way of Gordon County exclusively, with all revenues ultimately hitting the coffers going out to its member agencies, except a fund reserved for scholarships awarded to the dancers.
The winners and runners-up of the People’s Choice and Judges’ Choice awards will receive $1,000 per student and $750 per student, respectively. The third-place team will win $500 per student.
The 2020 winners were:
- Aubry Dorsey and Isaac Brackett for Judges' Choice
- Meghan Young and Ethan Crump for People's Choice
To learn more about the United Way of Gordon County or to get information about sponsoring the 2021 Dancing with the Stars competition, visit www.gordoncountyunitedway.org.