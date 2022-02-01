A much needed breath of fresh air comes this week: new COVID cases are down in Gordon County.
This past week, Gordon County saw 376 new cases and seven deaths. Across Georgia, 76,600 new cases and 479 deaths were reported.
This is a significant drop from last week’s 566 new cases locally, and almost 97,000 new cases statewide. Deaths remain steady locally, compared to last week’s seven. Deaths are up statewide from 316.
On a sadder note, however, this does mark 200 total confirmed deaths for the county, with 30 further probable deaths per GDPH. The death rate for COVID-19 in Gordon County is approximately 1.8%.
As of Jan. 28, Gordon County Schools reported 54 cases in students and 32 cases in staff, or 0.8% of the student body. Calhoun City Schools reported 53 cases in students and eight cases in staff, or 1.3% of the student body.
These numbers represent a marked decrease in COVID cases compared to the weeks prior. This is in line with falling COVID-19 cases throughout the United States.
New research comes to light every day regarding the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine and booster doses against the virus.
In one new study released by the CDC, researchers found that a third dose significantly reduced an individual’s likelihood of visiting the emergency room or urgent care, as well as being hospitalized during both Omicron- and Delta-predominant periods.
“[Vaccine effectiveness] increased following a third dose and was highly effective during both the Delta- and Omicron-predominant periods at preventing COVID-19 associated ED and UC encounters (94% and 82%, respectively) and preventing COVID-19 associated hospitalizations (94% and 90%, respectively),” researchers noted.
Another study tracked mRNA vaccine efficacy among people with and without autoimmune conditions. That study showed similar findings to others, where both those who are immunocompromised and those who are not find increased protection from a third booster shot. Those who are immunocompetent saw a rise from 82% to 97% effectiveness while those who are immunocompromised saw an increase from 69% to 88%.
Per CDC data, as of Jan. 31, 80% of the U.S. population over the age of five has received at least one dose. 67.8% of that population are fully vaccinated, with 44.6% of those vaccinated and aged 18 and older having received a booster.
Statewide, GDPH reports 62% of Georgians having at least one dose while 54% of the state is fully vaccinated, and 37% of those vaccinated having a booster shot. Gordon County is still behind the curve, but has made strides to catch up with the state in the past few months. Local numbers are 43% with one or more doses, 39% fully vaxxed, and 37% vaccinated with a booster.
COVID vaccines are safe and effective and, per DPH, “have undergone -- and continue to undergo -- the most intensive safety monitoring in U.S. history.”
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster appointment, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine or call 888-457-0186 for the Health Department Vaccine Scheduling Resource Line.
Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have been in close contact with an individual with COVID-19, should be tested regardless of vaccination status. At DPH/Mako Medical test sites, testing is free of charge. Each household can order four free at-home tests at covidtests.gov.
To find a COVID-19 test site, log on to dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.