Calhoun's Hudson named Georgia VFW Chaplain of the Year

The 81st annual Veterans of Foreign Wars Department of Georgia Convention is in the books, and the Calhoun post brought a top honor. 

Renis Barrett VFW Post 5376 Chaplain Sean Hudson was honored at the state convention in Macon over the weekend, being honored as the 2022-23 Chaplain of the Year. 

