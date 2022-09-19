Calhoun woman dies from falling off cliff in Maine From staff reports Sep 19, 2022 45 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Branson Sparks Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Calhoun woman died Monday morning after falling from a cliff in Maine, according to police. According to Scarborough Police Department reports:Romona Gowens, 55, fell 30 feet from the edge of a cliff near Scarborough, a town in Southwestern Maine, around 10:25 a.m. Monday when a fence she had been leaning against broke. According to a release from SPD Lt. Timothy Barker, emergency calls were made by Gowens' sister as well as a local fisherman. A release states that when emergence personnel reached Gowens she was found with "critical injuries. "A lengthy extrication process of the patient was completed and she was transported to Maine Medical Center where Gowens succumbed to her injuries," officials said in a release. According to authorities, though the incident remains under investigation, it currently appears to have been an accident. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Trending Now Friday morning shooting in northeastern Floyd leaves one man dead, another hospitalized American Pickers to film in Georgia Restaurant inspections for Gordon County for September 17, 2022 Northwest Georgia Fair Sept. 9-17 Arrest records from the September 14, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.