A Calhoun woman was arrested this week, charged with several crimes against children.
Faith Charity Hackney Wall, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies, charged with a laundry list of crimes, including four counts of misdemeanor contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and numerous felonies, three counts of second degree cruelty to children, one count of incest, one count of influencing witnesses, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, and one count of child molestation.
According to Gordon County Sheriff's Office reports:
On Feb. 24, the Sheriff's Office received a report of possible child abuse form a local health care provider. An investigation was initiated spanning 2015 to the present across three different jurisdictions in Northwest Georgia. Detectives interviewed witnesses, and executed two search warrants.
During the investigation, three children under the age of 16 were removed from the home and taken into DFCS custody, where they remain.
Hackney was arrested during a court proceeding and violently resisted arrest before being subdued.
According to the Sheriff's Office, evidence suggests the criminal behavior had been ongoing for "some time". They also indicated Hackney would move residences and counties to evade DFCS and police attention.
Hackney faced a Magistrate Judge on Wednesday, March 22 and was denied bond.