A Calhoun woman was arrested this week, charged with several crimes against children. 

Faith Charity Hackney Wall, 31, was arrested Tuesday by Gordon County Sheriff's deputies, charged with a laundry list of crimes, including four counts of misdemeanor contributing to delinquency or dependency of a minor and numerous felonies, three counts of second degree cruelty to children, one count of incest, one count of influencing witnesses, two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence, and one count of child molestation.

