Over the weekend, the Georgia Press Association held its annual banquet and awards ceremony, and the Calhoun Times brought home three honors. 

Held at the Jekyll Island Club Hotel, the 136th annual GPA Convention Friday honored print publications from across the state with 490 awards presented in 46 categories to 61 newspapers. 

